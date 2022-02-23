Russia, Ukraine prepare for possible war

CBC

The trucks are gone from Wellington Street and now that they are, many are suggesting vehicles be barred from the street for good. For more than three weeks, vehicles, which came to protest in front of Parliament Hill, clogged Ottawa's streets and disrupted the lives of residents. "I don't think that you're going to see Wellington Street reopen," Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury told CBC. "It's going to look like a street for the time being, but it's likely going to be converted into a pedestr