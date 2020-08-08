Russia trying to meddle in U.S. election -official

(TRUMP SOT)

“I think that the last person Russia wants to see in office is Donald Trump because nobody's been tougher on Russia than I have ever.”

That was President Trump’s reaction Friday to an unusual public warning from America’s top counterintelligence that Russia is already trying to interfere in the 2020 race for the White House in favor of Trump.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, made the Russia warning on Friday, and added China and Iran will also try to influence this year’s vote.

“China would love us to have an election where Donald Trump lost to Sleepy Joe Biden. Iran would love to see me not be President.”

When asked how he would respond to any interference in the election, Trump said: “we’re going to watch all of them, we have to be very careful.”

In a statement, the Biden campaign said Trump “publicly and repeatedly invited, emboldened, and even tried to coerce foreign interference in American elections.”

With fewer than 90 days to go, election officials are less worried about foreign interference and more concerned about the impact the pandemic could have on this year’s elections. Their worries range from the postal service’s ability to deal with what is expected to be a deluge of mail-in votes…to the possibility there won’t be enough poll workers.