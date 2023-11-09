Russia strikes civilian vessel in Black Sea - Ukraine
STORY: After pulling out of the U.N.-brokered deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian port infrastructure.
One person was killed and three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, and one port employee were injured, according to Ukraine's southern military command.
The vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China, Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.