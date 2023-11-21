Russia, South Africa call for Gaza ceasefire at BRICS summit

STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the BRICS group of developing nations could help with a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The comments came during a televised summit, where Putin again blamed the Middle East crisis on the failure of U.S. diplomacy.

"We call for the joint efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the situation, a ceasefire and finding a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. And the BRICS states and countries of the region could play a key role in this work."

He did not explain how any effort might be organized.

Russian and Western policy experts say Putin is trying to use the Gaza crisis to his advantage as part of a strategy to court allies in developing countries.

Calls for a ceasefire were also echoed by BRICS chair, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"As South Africa, we call for, first, an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire." // "We believe that BRICS has a vital role and a voice in a widespread international effort to achieve a just and lasting peace."

The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In August it agreed to expand by adding Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the UAE, in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a Western-dominated world order it sees as outdated.