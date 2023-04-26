Russia seizes assets of two western energy firms

STORY: Russia has seized control of local operations belonging to western energy firms.

Late Tuesday (April 25), President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing temporary control of assets belonging to Finland’s Fortum, and its former German subsidiary Uniper.

The move will add to confusion over the fate of other western firms in Russia amid plans for more sanctions on the country.

Moscow has reacted angrily to reports that G7 nations could impose an almost total ban on exports to Russia.

The EU is also looking at using frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine.

Now the decree says Moscow has to take action to counter unspecified actions by the U.S. and others.

It outlines possible retaliation if Russian overseas assets are seized.

But it also leaves much unclear.

Fortum owned power plants and other facilities in Russia which were valued at around $1.9 billion late last year.

It says it thinks the decree doesn’t affect legal ownership of those assets.

Uniper has five power stations in the country.

Both firms have been trying to find a way to exit the country altogether, but may now have been overtaken by events.