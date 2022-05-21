Russia says last Azovstal defenders have surrendered

STORY: Video released by the ministry showed the fighters lining up to be searched by Russian troops outside the steel works. Many of the fighters were made to remove articles of clothing so their tattoos could be checked by the Russian soldiers.

Russian defence ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said in a video statement that the steel works has been "completely released" following the blockade.

"The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant has been completely liberated," the ministry said in an additional statement. It said the group that had surrendered comprised 531 people.

Hours before Russia's announcement on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the last defenders at the steelworks had been told by Ukraine's military that they could get out and save their lives.