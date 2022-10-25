Russia ramps up 'dirty bomb' claims against Kyiv

STORY: Russia has doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is planning to use a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine and plans to raise the issue at the UN on Tuesday.

A dirty bomb is a term used for a conventional bomb, laced with radioactive material.

Russia says it will regard the use of such a weapon as an act of nuclear terrorism.

In a press briefing, Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine aims to terrify the local population.

The West has rejected Russia’s accusation, and Ukraine said it was a sign Moscow was planning such an attack itself.

The US State Department warned Russia against escalating the conflict.

“Obviously, in this case, we are concerned that this false allegation could be used as a pretext for further Russian escalation and we've made that concern very clear.”

"We've been very clear with the world, publicly, with the world, privately, with the Russians about the severe consequences that would result from nuclear use.”

While Moscow picks up its tirade against Kyiv, an exodus continues out of the Russian-occupied Kherson province.

Buses full of civilians were evacuated to Crimea on Monday, ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Kyiv accuses Russian-installed authorities in Kherson of press-ganging men into military units, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians.

It calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" designed to disarm its neighbor.

This month, Russia has pounded key Ukrainian infrastructure including power stations, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to warn that this winter will be the most difficult for his country.

The government has told Ukrainians to stock up on warm clothing, candles and flashlights, and limit their electricity use.

Across Ukraine, troops are preparing for winter on the frontlines, digging deep trenches in the ground, and gathering wood for fuel.