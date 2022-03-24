Russia may boost support for N. Korea, says analyst

STORY: State media said leader Kim Jong Un directly guided the test of the Hwasong-17, a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile that is North Korea's biggest ever. He said it was key to deterring nuclear war.

Ian Williams, deputy director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project in Washington, said he expects the U.S. and others to slap North Korea with more sanctions, but did not expect Russia to go along as it did after the ICBM launch five years ago.

"I'd be very surprised if we get any diplomatic cooperation from Russia," he said. "In fact, moving forward, Russia is going to be looking at all the pressure points and all the ways it can kind of poke the West and poke the United States and make our situation more complicated."

Williams added that he has long suspected Russia of supporting North Korea's missile programs, and noted Russia could continue increasing its support and aid to North Korea in terms of weapons development.

On March 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met with North Korea's ambassador to Russia and discussed developing bilateral relations "in the context of changes happening on the international arena," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Italy's mountain lake dries up after weeks of drought

    STORY: On Thursday (March 24), the lake which is normally regarded as a tourist attraction in the Alps' Gran Paradiso National Park, now resembled a sandy lunar landscape.''Normally in this season there is still half a meter, or a meter of snow on the ground. So it's a particular effect due to this scarcity of snowfall that we've had this winter,' Deputy Mayor of Ceresole Reale, Mauro Durbano, said.The artificial lake was created for the production of hydroelectric energy, and with its 35 million cubic meters of water at full capacity, it is also an important reserve for irrigation.''If the season continues like this and there is no rain, there will be a big problem,'' Durbano warned.This is the first time that water has been totally absent from Lake Ceresole since the construction of the dam.

  • Takeaways: Civil rights, Trump close out Jackson hearing

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The historic Senate hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court, have been joyful, combative and clarifying, putting on display the breadth of the nation's partisan divide and the unresolved problems of its past. The fourth and final day of the Senate Judiciary Committee's consideration of Jackson wrapped up Thursday with several hours of testimony from outside experts. The American Bar Association's standing committee on the

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: West will respond 'in kind' if Moscow uses chemical weapons warns Joe Biden

    Nato summit will reveal who has 'betrayed us', Zelensky says UK could go after Putin's £100bn 'treasure trove of gold' White House 'Tiger Team' plots strike back in nuclear scenario Sergei Lavrov’s 'stepdaughter' sanctioned as ministers widen net Ukrainians 'destroy Russian Navy ship after Kremlin gaffe'

  • AP-NORC poll: More support for Ukraine, concern about Russia

    As Russia escalates its war in Ukraine and stories of civilian casualties and destruction in cities reach the United States, support has risen for a major American role — and so has fear of the threat Russia poses to the U.S. The new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds a majority of Americans say they're willing to accept damage to the economy if it helps to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. Forty percent now say the U.S. should have a “major role,” up from 26% in an AP-NORC poll conducted just before the invasion began.

  • Filmmaker who documented Russia's propaganda says Trump 'fits neatly' into Moscow's narrative as the only US leader who 'wasn't trying to destroy the Russian way of life'

    Maxim Pozdorovkin told The Washington Post that Americans didn't "fully understand" a decade-long "one-sided information war" waged by the Kremlin.

  • Portuguese volcanic island hit by multiple quakes draws up evacuation plan

    LISBON (Reuters) -Authorities on a mid-Atlantic Portuguese volcanic island hit by thousands of small earthquakes in recent days are drawing up plans to evacuate people in case the situation worsens. Since Saturday, about 2,000 quakes have been recorded on Sao Jorge in the Azores archipelago, Luis Silveira, mayor of the municipality of Velas, told reporters. There are fears the earthquakes, with a magnitude of between 1.6 and 3.3, could trigger a stronger tremor or a volcanic eruption, according to the region's CIVISA seismo-volcanic surveillance centre.

  • PM: It would be catastrophic for Putin if he used nuclear weapons

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that were Putin to use chemical nuclear weapons, the consequence would be "very very severe", adding "it would be catastrophic for him if he were to do that". .

  • Strike on Russian ship successful, says Ukraine

    STORY: Ukraine's defense ministry shared a photo on Twitter of the ship seen burning in the port, saying it was the large landing ship 'Orsk'.The ministry marked one month since the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine began and said Orsk was the "highlight of the (Russian) column of military machinery."

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico