Russia Launches Spacecraft Delivering Cargo to International Space Station

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency said it launched a cargo spacecraft from Baikonur spaceport, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, February 15.

A Soyuz-2.1 rocket launched the Progess MS-19 transport cargo spacecraft, which is set to dock at the International Space Station on February 17, Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos said the ship was carrying approximately 1,600 kg of various equipment and materials, including “resource and maintenance equipment for on-board systems, medical and sanitary-hygienic supplies, clothing, food rations and fresh food for the crew members.” Credit: Roscosmos via Storyful