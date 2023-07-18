Russia 'irresponsible' for grain deal exit: White House

STORY: "We urge the government of Russia to immediately reverse its decision. Meanwhile, the United States has, and we will continue to work with other countries to enable both Russian and Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world, including by ensuring that our sanctions do not target. Contrary to Russian propaganda, they do not target Russian food or fertilizer. And we will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to get that grain to markets that desperately need it, even if that's through other routes. A lot of work to be done here. This is a deeply regrettable and, as I said, a dangerous decision that we urge Mr. Putin to reverse, " Kirby told reporters at a press conference.

He added "I've seen nothing that proves causation here, that the strike on the bridge led to Putin's decision not to extend. He had already been leaning that way publicly. Now, I won't speak for him if he has his own justification, he can do that. But I've seen nothing that points to causation."

The deal in place for the last year expired on Monday after Russia quit and warned it could not guarantee the safety of ships in a move the United Nations said would "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."