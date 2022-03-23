Russia holds funeral for commander killed in Ukraine

STORY: Post-Captain Andrei Paliy, deputy commander of the fleet, died during fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the governor Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on the messaging app Telegram on Sunday (March 20).

"He, until the very end, fulfilled his duty. His duty as an officer, his duty as a mentor, his patriotic duty," said Alexander Norenko from the Nakhimov Naval School, who attended the service.

His funeral service was held in Sevastopol, which is a major base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. It is located on the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.