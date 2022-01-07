Russia is 'gaslighting' over Ukraine conflict -Blinken

Blinken, speaking to reporters, accused Moscow of "gaslighting" with disinformation on Ukraine through its claims that the former Soviet republic is threatening Russia and seeks to provoke a conflict.

NATO foreign ministers said on Friday they remained united against any possible Russian military action in Ukraine and signaled that many security demands made by the Kremlin were unacceptable.

The 30 ministers held a video call ahead of U.S.-Russia negotiations in Geneva on Monday, which will be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels and broader talks in Vienna, prompted by Moscow's demand for security guarantees.

Russia has deployed large numbers of troops near its border with Ukraine and wants legally binding guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion and end military cooperation with the former Soviet republics of Ukraine and Georgia.

Moscow denies U.S. suggestions that it is planning to invade Ukraine and instead accuses Kyiv of building up its forces in the east of the country.