Russia Fires Iskander Missile at Zaporizhzhia Hotel Used as Children's Camp, Kyiv Says

Russian forces fired Iskander ballistic missiles at a hotel used for a children’s camp in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring 16 others, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video of the destruction at the Reikartz hotel in Zaporizhzhia city, which the defense ministry said was home to a daily children’s summer camp that ended just an hour before the missile strike.

Ukraine’s national police force said an Iskander-K missile struck the hotel around 7:20 pm local time.

Four children were among the injured, Zaporizhzhia Governor Yuriy Malashko said on Friday. A 66-year-old woman was killed. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful