Russia will defeat 'evil' in Ukraine -Kim

STORY: "Together with Comrade Putin, we've just had an elaborate discussion about the military and political situation on the Korean peninsula and in Europe, and have come to the conclusion that we need to further intensify strategic and tactical cooperation to ensure safety, guarantee a long-lasting peace both in the region and in the whole world." Kim said.

Before proposing a toast to Putin's health, the victory of "great Russia," Korean-Russian friendship and the health of all those present, Kim said he was confident Russia would win in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"The Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle for the punishment of a great evil that claims hegemony and feeds an expansionist illusion," Kim added.