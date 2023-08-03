Russia attacks Ukrainian grain elevators used in alternate export route
Russia is attacking Ukraine's alternate grain export routes after pulling out of a deal that allowed Ukraine to export via the Black Sea.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage. In statements posted to Instagram on Wednesday they each say that "after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate." "As always we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," they wrote. "For the well-being of our children, we ask that yo
The Wagner Group's training of Belarusian troops appears to speak to Putin's decreasing influence over Russia's neighbor.
According to special counsel Jack Smith's indictment, Trump had been informed that Inauguration Day was just 17 days away.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/RetuersDonald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Russia appear to be shaken to their core over his latest felony indictment for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. election.During his morning show Full Contact, decorated state TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was aghast about the charges. “I’ve never seen or heard of anything like it in my entire life! In America, they are currently attempting to destroy Trump—and to do it unbe
The Fox News host Jesse Watters said the charges accusing Trump of trying to cling to power were "political war crimes" and "an atrocity."
"Well, first of all, if I'm a conspirator, I was a conspirator in performing completely legal acts," Giuliani claimed during his Tuesday livestream.
USA TODAY analyzed Donald Trump's claim that the candidates he supports 'win almost every race.' Here's what to know.
The Democratic lawmaker broke down the former president's latest indictment.
Greene said conservatives should put their "full faith and hope in God" and disregard "anything that we see happening in the news" following the latest indictment.
His vice president, his attorney general and even his own campaign manager told him his claims were bogus, per the latest federal indictment.
The indictment of former United States president Donald Trump on charges he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is the most serious test of America’s experiment in constitutional government since December 1860, when the state of South Carolina seceded from the Union and set in motion the events leading to the Civil War. How could this same person appeal to another sixth or so of voters, putting him in position to return to power in 2024 as the Republican front-runner? “Those who labour in the earth are the chosen people of God.” So proclaimed Thomas Jefferson in 1785 in his Notes on the State of Virginia, which he had originally written as a series of letters for a French visitor.