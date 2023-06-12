Russia arrests U.S. citizen on drug dealing charges

STORY: Russia's court system named the detained American as 51-year-old Michael Travis Leake, formerly a songwriter and musician in the Russian "Lovi Noch" ("Catch the night") rock band.

A statement on the Telegram messaging app by Moscow's courts of general jurisdiction said Leake is "accused of running a drug dealing business involving young people" and that he will remain in custody until Aug. 6, 2023.

It was not clear if Leake had a lawyer. Reuters was unable to reach Leake for comment as he was in Russian custody.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed via email that Leake was detained in Moscow, adding that officials from the U.S. embassy there attended his arraignment on June 10.

Since the war in Ukraine began in February last year the United States has repeatedly told its citizens to leave Russia due to the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.