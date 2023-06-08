Russell Wilson is primed for a huge bounce back season in Denver | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and the pressure on him to bounce back from an underwhelming first season in Denver in 2022. Jori believes new head coach Sean Payton is the perfect fit to revive Wilson's career and take advantage of a talented roster, and Charles thinks Wilson still has a few good years left in the tank. Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game wherever you get your podcasts.