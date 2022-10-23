Russell Westbrook with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers
Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 10/23/2022
The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we
Ben Flanagan ran to his third Canadian road race record of the year on Sunday, completing the Valencia Half Marathon in 61 minutes for 18th place, a few strides ahead of Canada's fastest-ever marathon runner. Flanagan took 38 seconds off his previous best effort over 21.1 kilometres from Jan. 16 in Houston, where Rory Linkletter ran 1:01:08 in the same race to lower Jeff Schiebler's 23-year-old Canadian mark. Four months ago, Flanagan took down Paul McCloy's 1987 Canadian 10K record by six secon
MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP
The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.
The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in
With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua
VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw
Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa
CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen