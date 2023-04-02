Russell Westbrook with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans

The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class is unmatched with Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon, the 1976 U.S. women's Olympic team.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the event's opening ceremony. Curlers from the rest of the 13-team field were on hand for introductions at TD Place to kick off the nine-day competition. With no Turkish players present, the in-arena host simply announced the name of the country and the flag-bearer walked out alone. In an email, a World Curling Federation spokeswoman said the Turkish curlers "j
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.
Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal in record fashion.
Pickleball Slam will feature Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, each competing for a $1 million purse in Miami.
TORONTO — Summer McIntosh set her second senior world record in five days, winning the 400-metre individual medley in 4:25.87 at the 2023 Canadian swimming trials on Saturday night. The old record of 4:26.36 was set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary at the 2016 Rio Olympics. A huge crowd at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre roared their support as McIntosh swam the final metres of the race. “That’s the first time I really, vividly heard the crowd during my race,” said McIntosh, who waved at the crowd
The biggest night of wrestling went Hollywood… again! WrestleMania 39, set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the Staples Center) back in […]
The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
Losing control coming out of a corner on an oval is every IndyCar driver's nightmare, but Conor Daly simply saved it by executing a perfect 1080 through the infield grass.
MIAMI — Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final. Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories. Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6). Townsend and Fernandez wil
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.
“We’re not street fighters.” After Friday’s loss, Staley emphasized that South Carolina is “not changing.”
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweezey fought the Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko and his parents cheered from the stands at TD Garden.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
LeBron James opened House Three Thirty, a community center for students at his I Promise school in Akron. The center includes a Starbucks.