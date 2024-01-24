Russell Westbrook nails it from behind the arc

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin as coach on Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. “This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement announcing the move. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.” Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup. A trade seemed inevitable — and the Charlotte Hornets helped make it a reality. Lowry was trade Tuesday by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier — someone enjoying the best season of his career — in a swap of guards that figures to be a big help for Miami in its playoff push. The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat a
The Toronto Raptors managed to stave off a steep decline after winning the NBA title in 2019. Even as star players left, they were still competitive. That's getting harder and harder to maintain now. The Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to high-scoring Indiana last week, and if their first three games without him are any indication, it's going to be a tough road ahead. Toronto lost by 16 to Chicago, by 26 to New York and then by eight to Memphis on Monday night. “We’ll need some time to work and ins
NBA insiders around the league are reportedly unsure of what the Chicago Bulls plan to do with DeMar DeRozan.
A great sense of humor runs in the family
Jason's wife looked unfazed by his decision to strip down in the Buffalo winter on Sunday
During the Bills vs Chiefs game on January 21, Jason Kelce lifted a fan so she could meet Taylor Swift. See the sweet moment here!
Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines to contemplate his options as the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour. Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, won The American Express on Sunday by making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory. The victory gives him a PGA Tour card through 2026 whenever he decides to turn pro and join the tour.
Marcin Gortat, former NBA center, famed for his Gortat screens, rebounding prowess and durability, sat down with HoopsHype to discuss his journey from being the No. 57 draft pick, to surviving and thriving in the league. The 12-year NBA veteran ...
A shirtless Jason Kelce stole the spotlight during the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game on January 21 as fans wondered what beer he was drinking to celebrate.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who has not talked to the media since the Packers loss, distanced himself from his brother’s comments on X.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
Meet the tight end's friends who cheer him on at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift
Patrice Bergeron understands how the rumour started. The former Bruins captain spends every Friday on the ice with a group of friends and fellow ex-NHLers in the Boston area. That weekly rink gathering sparked some online chatter last week Bergeron, who retired in the summer following a banner career, might be planning a dramatic return. A hockey-world-rocking move, however, isn't in the cards. "No, it is not happening," Bergeron said. "I'm not making a comeback, not trying to make a comeback."
Joel Embiid became the latest NBA player to reach 70 points in an NBA game. Here are the 14 times a player has scored at least 70 in a game.
There are few surprises in USA Basketball’s men’s player pool for the Paris Olympics that was announced Tuesday, with most of the big names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the list. The surprise may have been who was missing. Draymond Green, who helped the U.S. win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and then another title at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, was not among the 41 names released by USA Basketball as candidates for the team that will compe
A pro-Palestine protester stopped play at the Australian Open during Cameron Norrie’s fourth-round match with Alexander Zverev, only for a pair of resourceful fans to take the matter into their own hands.
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. General manager Daniel Briere announced Tuesday that Hart had requested and been granted time away from the team. He added that the Flyers will have no further comment. A message sent to Hart's agent seeking comment or further clarification of the situation was not immediately returned. Hart, 25, is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season Saturday when he allowed fiv