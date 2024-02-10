Russell Westbrook gets it to go at the buzzer

The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets traded starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors, who are waiving him. The Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from Toronto, though they waived Young to complete a three-team trade later Thursday with Phoenix and Memphis. Dinwiddie was in his second stint with the Nets, having been acquired from Dallas before last year's trade deadline in the deal for Kyrie Irving. He started 48 games this season, averaging 12.6 point
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
The Chicago Bulls reportedly asked for Jonathan Kuminga in Alex Caruso trade talks with the Golden State Warriors.
The Irish women’s national basketball team refused to shake hands with the Israeli women’s national team ahead of the first game of the 2025 Women’s EuroBasket qualifier in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday.
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
MONTREAL — Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less. Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitio
TORONTO — There was no need for Kelly Olynyk to plug Scotiabank Arena into his GPS before coming to his first-ever game as a Toronto Raptor. He grew up around the arena with both of his parents working for the team. Olynyk, who was born in Toronto but raised in Kamloops, B.C., was traded along with guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz to the Raptors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday. Olynyk's mother Arlene worked for the Raptors from 1995 to 2004 as the first female scorekeeper in t
TORONTO — There's going to be games when the Toronto Raptors have to learn on the job. Veteran centre Jakob Poeltl is eager to be part of those lessons. Immanuel Quickley led with 25 points as the Raptors held off the Houston Rockets 107-104 on Friday as Toronto welcomed back former star Fred VanVleet. The Raptors led by as much as 23 points but the game was decided by a single shot, which Poeltl said was discussed in the locker room post-game. "It's a good win for us and at the same time it's a
Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Saturday. The point guard was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. Dinwiddie's plans were first reported by The Athletic.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid thrilled with team’s final practice before Super Bowl LVIII.
American Adam Johnson died last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match in Sheffield.
The Lakers also wore special "Black Mamba" jerseys to honor their late teammate on Thursday
Davis Webb was the starter ahead of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, until an injury at TCU changed things.
“The benefit for me of going to more loft is more control, but at the same time I didn’t sacrifice any speed or spin"
With the 2024 Super Bowl days away, betting odds paint a clear picture. Here are the latest point spread and Vegas betting odds for the big game.
The 2024 NFL Honors was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII.
How much money will San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earn this season after a Super Bowl run?
Left-handeders make up approximately 10 percent of the worldwide population.
The 19-foot, 4,000-pound statue of Kobe Bryant in downtown Los Angeles is just the latest example of a sports team honoring a player with this kind of larger-than-life presence. The Crypto.com Arena alone has statues of six other former Lakers employees, including five players. Bryant now joins that impressive list. Some athletes, such as Roberto Clemente and Jackie Robinson, have more than one statue honoring them. Here’s a look at a few of the notable statues honoring athletes. KAREEM ABDUL-JA