Russell Westbrook with the flush

Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a victory in Week 14.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
The Lakers and Nets each benefited from Sunday's deal.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
The Red Sox added veteran arm Walker Buehler to their new-look rotation.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
As Netflix prepares for its Christmas Day NFL close-up, there's plenty on the line for everyone involved.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.