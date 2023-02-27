Russell Westbrook with an assist vs the Denver Nuggets

Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.
Anthony Davis dunked a missed shot and screamed after giving the Los Angeles Lakers the lead for good with two minutes to go. Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, LeBron James scored 26 and the Lakers completed their biggest rally in 21 years, beating the same team again in a 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The fourth win in five games for LA came after trailing by 27 in the middle of the second quarter — the same deficit the Lakers faced at the start of the fourth at home against Dallas on Dec. 6, 2002, before finishing a 30-point rally in a 105-103 victory.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
The NBA GOAT debate is one that is ever-raging with no sign of slowing down anytime soon, barring LeBron James maybe shutting it down by winning another championship or two before calling it quits. Just like fans have the players they back in the ...
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
If you haven't heard of college standout basketball Antoine Davis, you're not alone. But for basketball fans, it's clearly time to start brushing up. Davis is on the cusp of breaking one of the most unbreakable records of all time: Pistol Pete ...
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
So close to a playoff spot in the clogged-up Western Conference standings, this win meant so much for coach Steve Kerr’s undermanned Golden State Warriors — for many reasons. The defending NBA champions were down three starters once again, and old stand-by Klay Thompson and newcomer Donte DiVincenzo delivered on both ends when it mattered most. Thompson scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer with 2:05 to play, and the Warriors held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 on Sunday in a matchup of teams fighting neck-and-neck for postseason positioning.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard tied Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointe
The Big 12 might be the deepest conference in men’s college basketball this season but on Saturday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 stole the show.
He honored the 15-year-old during his NAACP Image Awards acceptance speech.
Quin Snyder, a former Hawks assistant, went 372-264 with the Jazz.
The Blue Devils have won four consecutive games and seven of their past nine to move into fifth place in the ACC standings. Duke faces N.C. State and UNC to close the regular season.
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
Quin Snyder, who had been an assistant on Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff in 2013-14, coached the Utah Jazz from 2014-22.
Payton Sandfort's six 3-pointers sparked an improbable Hawkeye comeback which ended in a 112-106 win over Michigan State
Caitlin Clark drilled a wild off-balance buzzer-beater to lift Iowa past Indiana on Sunday afternoon.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.