Russell Westbrook with a 3-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings

Associated Press

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight. Toronto won despite playing without guard Fred VanVleet, who was scratched shortly before tip off because of personal reasons.