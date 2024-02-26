Russell Westbrook with a 2 Pt vs. Sacramento Kings

The Canadian Press

The most important lesson Immanuel Quickley has learned in his 22 games with the Toronto Raptors is to be aggressive. Quickley was acquired by the Raptors in a trade at the end of 2023 and was immediately slotted into the team’s starting lineup as its point guard. Since then, head coach Darko Rajakovic has drilled into Quickley that the key to his new role is to push the pace of play as his minutes have gone up from 24 per game with the New York Knicks to 32.3 with Toronto. “I feel like when I'm