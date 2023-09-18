Russell Brand claims 'bosses enabled him to be a nutter' in resurfaced interview
Russell Brand claims 'bosses enabled him to be a nutter' in resurfaced interviewLorraine, ITV
Russell Brand claims 'bosses enabled him to be a nutter' in resurfaced interviewLorraine, ITV
Christine Baumgartner's lawyers defended her request for nearly $900,000, per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.
The pop star and his model wife celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this week
The mother of four and husband John Legend are toasting a decade of love after getting married in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked his daughter Sienna's second birthday on 18 September with a rare snap
The Princess of Wales isn't set to join Prince William for an important event in November, with royal watchers disappointed by the news
Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse inside her bedroom at her and David's £12 million Cotswolds home
America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell enjoyed a lunch with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and nine-year-old son Eric in Malibu - see photos
The Duchess of Sussex stunned in an emerald dress from Cult Gaia at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony - photos
On Friday, exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen hugging it out in a car after Affleck picked up his daughter Seraphina.
The 'BH, 90210' cast came together once again at 90s Con, this time in Tampa, Florida, with Doherty giving fans an update on her cancer journey
Winfrey faced criticism from some fans after asking followers for donations to aid Maui after the wildfires.
Mac and cheese is a classic and comforting dish, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for tinkering. Use this ingredient to level up your cheesy pasta bake.
The reality star welcomed her son via surrogate in 2022
"Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump to give "a little sense" of the letter that Biden described as "very generous."
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and her husband, Jayson Boebert, got married in 2005 and have four sons.
Prince Harry has given his speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, and surprisingly the Duke of Sussex made a small reference to his time as a royal
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
Prince Harry was joined by several of his closest friends including childhood friend Nicky Scott in Germany as he celebrated his 39th birthday at the Invictus Games on Friday. See photos.
Travis Kelce was asked by NFL+ host Andrew Siciliano about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.
O'Donnell gave her two cents on the talk show host crossing the picket line to resume production of "The Drew Barrymore Show."