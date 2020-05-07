Rural Indian Community Unite to Rescue Elephant from Well

Residents of Kuttampuzha, a rural village in the district of Ernakulam, Kerala, united to rescue an elephant that got trapped in a well on March 1.

Gorbi John recorded footage of the incident which shows locals attempt to dig an opening for the elephant to escape. They also attached a rope to a mechanical digger before throwing the other end to the trapped animal.

The elephant was eventually rescued and escaped into the surrounding forest.

Further footage of the incident is available upon request. Credit: Gorbi John via Storyful