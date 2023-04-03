Rural communities look to space for future jobs
As NASA prepares to send astronauts to the moon's orbit and surface in the next few years smaller rural states are working to make a mark in space development and bring in jobs.
NASA's new Artemis program is launching the first astronauts to the moon in 50+ years: Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman.
Seventy-five million years ago in southern Alberta, a river flooded, burying the eggs of bird-like dinosaurs nesting on the nearby plain. Now, tiny pieces of those fossil egg shells offer new evidence about how dinosaurs lived, bred and evolved into birds. A new study shows emu-sized, meat-eating troodons were as warm-blooded as birds, with body temperatures of more than 40 C. But unlike modern birds such as chickens that can produce one egg a day, troodons used a very slow egg-forming process s
Astronomers searching for Earth-like planets have discovered one in another solar system that seems to have one of the unique criteria for sustaining life - a magnetic field. You may not often pause to thank Earth's magnetic field for you being here today, but it's vital to protecting our planet's life-sustaining atmosphere. Now scientists think they've found another Earth-sized planet with a magnetic field - YZ Ceti b, a rocky planet orbiting a star about 12 light-years away from Earth.
NASA announces crew of the first moon mission in 50 years
A Canadian astronaut is set to be named as a crewmember for the upcoming Artemis II moon mission. In late 2024 the crew will travel beyond the Earth’s orbit in a test run for an actual moon landing.
NASA on Monday named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year, including the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission. The first moon crew in 50 years — three Americans and one Canadian — was introduced during a ceremony in Houston, home to the nation's astronauts as well as Mission Control. “This is humanity's crew,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA's Orion capsule, launching atop a Space
Crew will be first four people to fly to the Moon in more than 50 years – but won’t step foot on it yet
Astrolab says Flex is ‘the largest and most capable rover to ever travel to the Moon’
NASA plans on Monday to introduce the four astronauts for its Artemis II lunar flyby mission, set for launch as early as next year in what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon since the end of the Apollo era more than 50 years ago. Officials from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), which is contributing an astronaut to the crew, will join their U.S. counterparts for the announcement in Houston at Johnson Space Center, NASA's mission control base. Artemis II will mark the debut crewed flight - but not the first lunar landing - of an Apollo successor program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon's surface this decade and establishing a sustainable outpost there, creating a stepping stone to human exploration of Mars.
