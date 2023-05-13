RuPaul's DragCon opens in L.A.

STORY: The convention has stages for drag show performances, as well as stores for wigs, clothes and nails.

There are also meet and greet booths for fans to see and talk to their favorite RuPaul's Drag Race stars.

"I've met so many kids today whose eyes light up when they see drag," said drag queen Frisbee Jenkins.

Another drag queen Lolita Page added that the DragCon is "a nice reassurance" that the community is here to stay.

RuPaul's DragCon runs until Saturday (May 13).