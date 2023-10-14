Running experts explain role of pacers, what's new in racing

CBC

The man who captained the Ottawa Senators for 13 seasons and brought the franchise to its only Stanley Cup Final appearance in the modern era is back with the team.Daniel Alfredsson was on the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre Friday during practice and the team announced later he'll be working with the coaching staff and players in an "undefined" role, according to a news release issued Friday."He'll operate somewhere between coaching and player development both on and off the ice and we will see