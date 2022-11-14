Runners of all abilities take part in 44th Annual Big Bird Run

Around 300 runners participated in the 44th annual Big Bird Run in Roseville on Sunday. The race benefits local community service organizations, families and students in need. This year, a special group of eight children joined in on the fun. They're part of a program new to the city of Detroit called Fast Feet NYC. "This is our first season and we’re kind of just getting started. We’ve got about eight athletes this season that are of all different abilities," said Kaitlin O’Hara who is a pediatric physical therapist at Children's Hospital of Michigan. O'Hara worked with other physical therapists and volunteers from the hospital to help the kids train over the course of eight weeks.