Runner: 'For the long distances, this is the perfect weather'
Under Armour athlete runner training for the half-marathon says the cool weather with light rain is actually perfect weather for running.
Tropical Storm Sean is likely to dissipate before hitting U.S. soil, the National Hurricane Center predicts.
On this day in weather history, a snowstorm hit the Niagara Region.
The season's first Colorado low is set to bring a raw, wet, and windy start to the weekend for much of southern Ontario
Expect a weekend washout in Atlantic Canada with a prolonged period of rainfall that will be accompanied by far-reaching, blustery wind gusts
From drizzle to downpours, widespread rain and windy conditions set to take aim at Atlantic Canada this weekend
The northern rain bands of a Colorado low is attempting to unleash rain and strong winds across various parts of Southern Ontario, though areas within the GTA and the Golden Horseshoe might not be out of the woods just yet. For a detailed breakdown of what to expect meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
Miami-Dade breaks high temperature record two days in a row.
Britain faces a miserable start to the weekend with a yellow warning issued for rain until Friday evening - before temperatures are expected to nosedive, the Met Office has said.
A surge of tropical moisture along the Gulf coast of Florida caused waterspouts and reports of overnight tornadoes on Oct. 12.
A powerful storm will traverse nearly 1,500 miles of the US through the weekend and unload snow, severe thunderstorms and flooding rain along its path, culminating in the eighth consecutive dreary weekend in parts of the Northeast.
Iowa weather: Tornado warning issued for Polk, Jasper counties
"Area-averaged subsurface temperatures anomalies decreased, but remained above-average, consistent with elevated subsurface temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean" the Climate Prediction Center said. El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, and can provoke extreme weather phenomena from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts. The World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday that the hydrological cycle was increasingly out of balance due to climate change.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain along major travel corridors in the northeastern U.S. are likely to cause some delays and cancellations for travel plans on Oct. 14.
Snow is expected to fall over the hills in northern Scotland, where blustery winds are making it feel even colder.
For some of us, adverse weather is an inconvenience. For others, it can be scary.
Following three confirmed tornadoes in Florida, storms aren't over yet.
The same massive rainstorm pivoting from the Midwest to the Northeast into this weekend will allow a push of much cooler air to sweep from west to east across the southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. People who mind cool weather will be trading shorts and t-shirts one day for long sleeves and jackets the next. People in the Southeast, especially those in Florida, may be in for quite a shock as temperatures plunge. The first snowflakes of the season may even occur in the higher
Feeling more like Fall in Arizona as our temperatures finally drop thanks to the cold front hitting our state right now.
Typhoon Bolaven, churning across the western Pacific, has its sights set on southern Alaska where impacts can begin this weekend, according to AccuWeather hurricane experts. After that, the storm could help trigger a pattern change and additional storminess downstream in the U.S. later next week. While it is expected to continue to lose wind intensity from its current status as a typhoon, Bolaven will still pack a punch as it approaches the 49th state as early as Sunday, bringing impacts of rain
Tornado warning issued for portion of central Iowa