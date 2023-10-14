Runner: 'For the long distances, this is the perfect weather'

AccuWeather

The same massive rainstorm pivoting from the Midwest to the Northeast into this weekend will allow a push of much cooler air to sweep from west to east across the southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. People who mind cool weather will be trading shorts and t-shirts one day for long sleeves and jackets the next. People in the Southeast, especially those in Florida, may be in for quite a shock as temperatures plunge. The first snowflakes of the season may even occur in the higher