The Canadian Press

Pending local government approval, Vancouver and Edmonton will both host HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series events in September. The men's tournaments, scheduled for Sept. 18-19 in Vancouver and Sept. 25-26 in Edmonton, are slated to kick off the pandemic-delayed 2021 World Series. The women are set to return to action Oct. 2-3 in Paris. The pandemic prompted the World Series to shut down after the men's HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver in March 2020. A women's event in Langford, B.C., scheduled for