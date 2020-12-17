Run It Back: Raptors season preview special
Alex Wong and William Lou make predictions for this most unique of NBA seasons and discuss playoff prospects for the Toronto Raptors, who have undergone siginificant transition this offseason.
EDMONTON — The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany's team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton bubble. The IIHF says the Germans will all remain in quarantine until Thursday. The country is scheduled to open its tournament against Finland the following afternoon — Dec. 25 — before facing Canada on Boxing Day. The quarantine means Germany, with a roster that includes Ottawa Senators prospect and 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick Tim Stuetzle, will miss exhibition games against Austria and the Czech Republic ahead of the annual under-20 event. The IIHF also announced two members of Sweden's team staff have tested positive. The Swedes will stay in quarantine until Monday, with the exception of those exempt from serving longer periods based on previous positive tests that "provide a personal immunity and no threat of infection to others." Sweden is scheduled to face Canada in an exhibition game Monday. The IIHF says over 2,000 tests have been conducted on players, staff and game officials since entering the Edmonton bubble Sunday. Teams without positive tests were eligible to begin training Friday. The tournament is scheduled to begin Christmas Day — including that meeting between the Germans and Finns — at Rogers Place. The first exhibition games are slated for Sunday. The NHL implemented similar bubbles, which are tightly controlled and include strict health and safety measures in hopes of keeping the coronavirus at bay, for the restart of its pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season this summer. The league said it had zero positive results over more than two months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020. The Canadian Press
Canadian Chuba Hubbard has secured some high-powered representation to negotiate his first NFL contract. The former Oklahoma State running back has joined forces with Athletes First, a California-based firm that represents Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool, of Abbotsford, B.C. Last year it had eight players taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft -- the most of any sports agency -- including quarterback Justin Herbert (sixth overall to the L.A. Chargers) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (No. 8 to Arizona Cardinals). On Saturday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced prior to the Cowboys' game versus Baylor that Hubbard had opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Hubbard confirmed that via Twitter on Sunday. The six-foot, 208-pound Hubbard, of Sherwood Park, Alta., hadn't played since OSU's 41-13 loss to Oklahoma on Nov, 21 due to an ankle injury. Last year, Hubbard ran for an FBS-high 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns but opted to remain at school rather than declare for the 2019 NFL draft. In seven games this year, Hubbard had 625 yards on 133 carries (4.7-yard average) with five TDs. The burning question remains whether Hubbard's declaration comes a year too late considering he averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2019. NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Hubbard fourth on his running back list behind Najee Harris (Alabama), Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Javonte Williams (North Carolina). --- TOP HONOURS: Alaric Jackson, Iowa's towering six-foot-six, 315-pound senior left tackle, was named a first-team All Big-10 selection. The Hawkeyes (6-2) were scheduled to complete their regular season Saturday against Michigan (2-4) but that game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa will now await a potential bowl selection. In October, Jackson, of Windsor, Ont., was ranked No. 1 in the CFL Scouting Bureau's top-20 list for the 2021 CFL draft. Four Canadians were named to the second All-Big 12 squad. Hubbard and OSU teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary got the nod. Ogbongbemiga, a six-foot-one, 235-pound redshirt senior linebacker, has 76 tackles (47 solo, five for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries this season. Also selected were West Virginia teammates Alonzo Addae and Akheem Mesidor. Addae, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt senior cornerback from Pickering, Ont., had 61 tackles (33 solo, 0.5 for a loss) with a forced fumble and two interceptions while Mesidor, a six-foot-two, 268-pound freshman defensive lineman from Ottawa, registered a team-high five sacks with 29 tackles (17 solo, 6.5 for a loss). Chase Brown, a five-foot-11, 195-pound junior running back at Illinois (2-5), was named a third-team All-Big 10 selection, Brown, of London, Ont., is the Illini's rushing leader with 510 yards on 93 carries (5.5-yard average) with two TDs while adding five receptions for 30 yards. Brown ran for 70 yards on 14 carries in Illinois' 28-10 loss to No., 14 Northwestern last weekend. The Illini are scheduled to visit Penn State (3-5) on Saturday. Toronto's Mohamed Diallo, a defensive lineman with the Central Michigan Chippewas, captured All-MAC first-team honours. The six-foot-four, 305-pound Diallo had 19 tackles (nine solo, 9.5 for a loss), three sacks, a forced fumble in five games. Sidy Sow, a six-foot-five, 336-pound junior offensive lineman at Eastern Michigan (2-4), was named to the All-MAC third team. The Bromont, Que., native started all six games at left guard for the Eagles, who accumulated 776 yards rushing this season and scored 11 of their 23 TDs on the ground. --- CHAMPIONSHIP QUEST: For the second time in three years, the Buffalo Bulls will chase a Mid-American Conference championship. Buffalo (5-0) looked to successfully cap an unbeaten season Friday night versus Ball State (5-1) in the MAC title game in Detroit. The Bulls are making their third conference championship appearance, winning in 2008. Buffalo lost the '18 final 30-29 to Northern Illinois as the Huskies (7-5) outscored the Bulls (10-2) 13-0 in the fourth quarter to register the upset win. Dominic Johnson, a six-foot-five, 220-pound redshirt senior from Windsor, Ont., is a starting receiver with the Bulls who experienced the team's 2018 heart-breaking loss. He had five catches for 43 yards this season -- his second as a receiver after initially coming to Buffalo as a quarterback. He's one of four Canadians on Buffalo's roster. The others include: sophomore tight Cole Burniston of Grimsby, Ont., and offensive linemen Deondre Doiron (freshman) and Gabe Wallace (sophomore) from London, Ont., and Salmon Arm, B.C., respectively. --- SUN BELT CO-WINNERS: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Sun Belt championship game between No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) and No. 17 Louisiana (9-1). The contest was slated for Saturday but the cancellation came following a positive COVID-19 test within Coastal Carolina's program. Due to contact tracing, it was determined an entire position group would be unable to play due to possible exposure. So the determination was made that the two schools would share the 2020 championship. Coastal Carolina was preparing to make its first appearance in the conference final since coming aboard in 2017. Enock Makonzo, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt junior linebacker/defensive back from Lachine., Que., has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Chanticleers. He's accumulated 66 tackles (team-high 41 solo, nine for a loss) with two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery. Also on Coastal Carolina's roster is Montreal's Wilt Gabe II, a six-foot-three, 240-pound sophomore defensive lineman. --- OTHER FINALS: The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) faces Florida (8-2) in the SEC championship game Saturday night in Atlanta. Alabama comes in off a 52-3 victory over Arkansas last week while Florida suffered a stunning 37-34 loss to LSU (4-5). Tide coach Nick Saban is chasing a sixth SEC title in nine seasons. John Metchie III, a six-foot, 195-pound sophomore receiver from Brampton, Ont., had five catches for 72 yards against Arkansas. This season, Metchie has 40 receptions for 720 yards (18-yard average) with six TDs. There'll also be an interesting matchup Saturday in the ACC final between No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) and No. 3 Clemson (9-1). The Irish won the earlier meeting this season 47-40 in double overtime but the Tigers were minus quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Receiver Ajou Ajou, a six-foot-three, 215-pound freshman from Brooks, Alta., is on Clemson's roster. And No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0) hosts the No. 20 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-1) in the American Athletic Conference championship Saturday. Bruno Labelle, a six-foot-four, 248-pound senior tight end from Montreal, will suit up for the Bearcats. --- HULA BOWL INVITE: Canadian defensive back Benjamin St-Juste has been invited to the 2021 Hula Bowl. The six-foot-three, 205-pound Montreal native had 10 tackles (three solo) in four games this season for the Minnesota Gophers (3-3). St-Juste transferred to Minnesota in the summer of 2019 after graduating from Michigan. He played his freshman season in 2017 before redshirting in 2018 with the Wolverines. The Hula Bowl is slated for Jan. 31, 2021 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. --- EARLY SIGNING DAY: The NCAA early signing period began Wednesday, with a number of Canadians committing south of the border. Among the early commits was Logan Taylor, a six-foot-seven, 295-pound defensive lineman from Bridgewater, N.S., who'll attend Virginia after playing high-school football in Alexandria, Va. Albert Reese IV, a six-foot-seven, 315-pound offensive lineman from Edmonton, committed to Mississippi State. Reese attended high school in Clearwater, Fla. Toronto native Brendon Barrow, a five-foot-eight, 180-pound running back at Clearwater Academy, opted for Stanford while Malcolm Bell, a six-foot-two, 170-pound defensive back from Lachine, Que., decided upon UConn. Tristan Michaud, a six-foot-six, 200-pound receiver from Mississauga, Ont., is off to Iowa State while Phil Jeffs, a six-foot-six, 280-pound offensive lineman also from Mississauga, will attend UMass. Other commitments (according to canadafootballchat.com) include: Receiver Nickolas Tshivuadi of Edmonton (University of South Florida); Edmonton defensive back Cyrus McGarrell (Northern Illinois); tight end Antonio Corsi of Ottawa (Maine); Winnipeg defensive end Zachary Lytle (Dartmouth); linebacker Darius McKenzie of Ottawa (Maine); Winnipeg defensive lineman Nathan Carabatsakis (Robert Morris); defensive back Ethan Yip of Surrey, B.C. (William & Mary); receiver Nathan Demontagnac of Burlington, Ont., (North Dakota); defensive back Shakespeare Louis of Ottawa (Robert Morris); defensive lineman Tristan Marois of Saint-Bruno, Que., (Robert Morris); and defensive lineman Ebenezer Dibula of Ottawa (Bethune Cookman). --- SEASON FINALE: Canadian receiver Josh Palmer and the Tennessee Volunteers (3-6) will cap their season hosting No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) on Saturday. The game was rescheduled from Nov. 14. Tennessee is coming off a 42-17 win over Vanderbilt last weekend. Palmer, a six-foot-two, 210-pound senior from Brampton, registered four catches for 53 yards for the Volunteers. Palmer, who has been invited to the Senior Bowl, has 30 catches (tied for the team lead) for 420 yards and four TDs (both tops among Vols receivers). POINT AFTER: Isaiah Bagnah, a six-foot-four, 244-pound redshirt freshman defensive end from Lethbridge, Alta., had four tackles (two solo, two for a loss) and two sacks in Boise State's 17-9 win over Wyoming last weekend. The Broncos (5-1) face No. 24 San Jose State (6-0) on Saturday . . . Jared Wayne had five receptions for 60 yards as Pitt (6-5) registered a season-ending 34-20 win over Georgia Tech. Wayne, a six-foot-three, 195-pound sophomore receiver from Peterborough, Ont., recorded 21 catches for 326 yards and a TD in eight games . . . Jesse Luketa, a six-foot-three, 242-pound junior linebacker from Ottawa, had seven tackles, 0.5 for a loss, in Penn State's 39-24 win last weekend over Michigan State. Jonathan Sutherland, five-foot-11, 202-pound redshirt junior safety also from Ottawa had three tackles, 1.5 for a loss and half a sack. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
CHICAGO — Midfielder Weston McKennie has won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award for the pandemic-abbreviated schedule.McKennie, of Little Elm, Texas, appeared in two of three U.S. games in 2020, earning man of the match at Wales last month.,At 22, he is the fourth youngest to win the award behind Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Peter Vermes.He played in 15 of 16 Bundesliga matches for Schalke, then transferred to Juventus and appeared in 13 games in all competitions, including five in the Champions League. He finished with four goals and two assists in 29 club appearances.Pulisic won the award at 19 in 2017 and 21 last year, Donovan at 21 in 2003 and Vermes at 22 in 1988.Votes were cast by national team coaches, players who attended a camp in 2020, the U.S. Soccer Federation board of director and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues coaches, select media, former players and administrators.More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA's Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale Friday of the Utah Jazz to a group led by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, ending the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise.The deal includes Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of the sales agreement calls for the team to remain in Utah.“Ryan Smith is a forward-thinking, community-minded entrepreneur and business leader who will be a fantastic addition to our league,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.Smith is a cofounder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year.He expressed excitement in a statement released through the team. “I grew up as a big Jazz fan, and that makes this day even more special," said Smith, whose wife, Ashley, is also part of the ownership group. "The Jazz have a phenomenal leadership team who will continue to guide the organization. We are all committed to building, and to building in Utah.”Larry and Gail Miller bought 50% of the Jazz in May 1985 for $8 million, then bought the remaining 50% the following year for $14 million. Forbes, in its annual valuation of franchises, said the Jazz were worth $1.55 billion earlier this year. The Miller family will retain a stake in the franchise.The Jazz have the NBA’s third-best record since the 1985-86 season, their .588 winning percentage in that span trailing only San Antonio (.633) and the Los Angeles Lakers (.596).___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Who's the best clutch coach in the NFL? There's actually a ranking service, and it chooses, well, read on.The EdjSports Coach Rankings are an assessment of performance of every NFL head coach on such things as overall team strengths, execution and fourth-down decisions. The ratings give considerable weight to fourth downs because they often have a major impact on outcomes of games. They are pre-snap decisions that are totally attributable to the coach regardless of the outcome.For almost two decades, the average NFL team has given up approximately three-quarters of one game per season because of poor choices or outright errors by the guys wearing headsets, according to EdjSports .The rankings account for venue, ball location, score, clock time and timeouts as well as comparative team strengths in all simulations. All data are year to date and not based on the historical successes or failures of coaches. If they are making poor decisions per the criteria, if affects their ranking.So who gets the nod through Week 14 of the schedule?Naturally, the coach of the AP Pro32's top team, and overall leader in the standings, Kansas City's Andy Reid. Based on the criteria, Reid is perennially high in the rankings, which is nothing real new considering he's been one of the NFL's best coaches for more than two decades.Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is second, followed by Green Bay's Matt LaFleur. Not surprisingly, all are offence-minded coaches.Incidentally, the bottom three in the EdjSports ratings are Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevel, Giants coach Joe Judge, and Jaguars boss Doug Marrone.DON’T JINX ME, BRODerrick Henry started shaking his head, smiling almost as soon as he heard the question mention 2,000, as in yards rushing.“Don’t do it, don’t do it,” the Titans running back said.No, the reporter didn’t ask the NFL rushing leader about his chances of becoming the eighth running back in league history to reach that vaunted mark. The question wound up being about Adrian Peterson, now with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee’s opponent Sunday, running for 2,000 in 2012. Peterson ran for 2,097 yards that season with Minnesota.“That’s a great milestone, not many have done it,” Henry said. “That’s rare company and the backs that have done it, I’m sure they would say, give a lot of thanks to their teammates, O-line, all the guys that’s blocking, couldn’t have done it without them, coaching staff. It takes everyone, and those guys that have done it probably have some great teammates to help them get that along the way.”Henry currently has 1,532 yards rushing. With three games left, Henry would have to average 156 yards rushing to run himself into that elite company.SOMEONE LIKE MEFormer NFL linebacker Dhani Jones was a swimmer, cyclist and runner before he tried football for the first time as a freshman in high school. He ended up starting 131 games during 10 seasons in the league with the Giants, Eagles and Bengals.But Jones still has a passion for endurance sports. He recently hosted five interviews with athletes of different backgrounds and experiences to help foster inclusion.The “Someone Like Me” speaker series is airing this week on the Gatorade Endurance Instagram and YouTube pages. It features conversations with Max Fennell, the first Black pro triathlete; Alison Desir, endurance athlete, activist and mental health advocate; Chris Mosier, a Team USA transgender athlete; Kionte Storey, a USMC veteran and adaptive athlete; and Diana Karen Mireles, a LA-based Marathoner.“I’m that person 30 years ago before the NFL that sat on that starting line, looking around, trying to figure out if there was someone out there that was like me, and I didn’t see anybody and I wish there was,” Jones said. “And now there are people like Max, like Chris Mosier, Alison, Kionte, Diana. There’s a lot of people out there that I feel would love to be motivated, and love to be excited by the fact that there are people speaking on this and that they can therefore support it.”PACKERS AID POLICEThe Packers have teamed up with the city of Green Bay to provide a body camera system valued at $3.6 million to Green Bay police.The Axon system includes hardware, software and training. The Packers contributed $757,000 in direct support to the city of Green Bay, as well as an additional $170,000 in discounts based on the team’s involvement.That system includes a “replay coaching” feature that enables officers to request feedback from coaches on any incident captured on body-worn cameras. Packers CEO Mark Murphy said the cameras “would complement our many other efforts to address injustices in our communities of colour.”“It’s something that they could review their own tapes and watch and learn from it the way we do with our film, and continue to hold themselves at a high standard the same way that anyone else at their job does,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said.Murphy had put out a video before the season discussing the Packers’ plans for addressing social justice concerns and saying that “one of the things that’s very important to all of us is to get bodycams to police officers.”The video was released two days after the Packers cancelled practice to discuss these matters and nearly a week after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police on Aug. 27 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.“We want to be a part of impactful change,” Adams said. “We want it to be something better than just getting on Twitter and retweeting or having something to say there. Just making real change and trying to get the world back on the right foot heading into 2021. We had a tough 2020, and it’s been tough long before that.”CANADIAN MILESTONEDallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur is on the verge of an NFL record for regular-season games by a Canadian-born player, preparing for his 251st Sunday at home against San Francisco.The 39-year-old Montreal native joined the Cowboys three games into the 2005 season and has played every game since. That includes nine playoff outings that don’t count toward kicker Eddie Murray’s record of 250 games from 1980-2000.“You never think your career is going to last this long in pretty much anything you do,” Ladouceur said. “You hope to play a few games and to wear some type of uniform or jersey. But to don this helmet and this jersey for the past 250 games has been a pretty special journey.”The 2014 Pro Bowler has tied tight end Jason Witten’s club record of 16 seasons. If he plays the remaining three games in 2020, Ladouceur will need two games next season to break Witten’s club record of 255 games. He already holds the franchise record for consecutive games.“Four different head coaches, six different special teams coaches, there are changes in philosophy with a lot of stuff,” Ladouceur said. “Sometimes snappers, punters, kickers are just kinda, ‘OK, we can move on or we’ll get a younger guy or mould somebody else to our liking.’ I think my biggest accomplishment is being able to go through all of these different coaches and being able to adapt to their philosophy.”According to the Cowboys, Ladouceur goes into the game against the 49ers with a perfect record on 2,237 snaps, including the playoffs. That’s 1,053 punts, 512 field goals and 672 PATs.Ladouceur is fluent in French — he answered a few questions in his native language Thursday — and became a U.S. citizen last year. He says he takes the first few months of each off-season to determine whether to return. He sounded as if he would be back to take the last of Witten’s club records for games.“My whole goal is to be healthy and to eventually get to the Super Bowl,” he said. “I think those are the two main components. I’m just looking forward to this next matchup and the one after and that’s how I kind of approach my football career.”EMULATING VINCE?Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he thought about making a fashion statement for Saturday night’s game against at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers in honour of the legendary Vince Lombardi.“I thought about wearing one of those long trench coats that Vince used to wear, but I would look like a fool because I can’t pull it off,” Rhule said with a laugh.Rhule considers Lombardi and Bear Bryant his coaching idols and even named his son Bryant Vincent Rhule.No word on whether Rhule might wear a hound's-tooth hat.___AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Schuyler Dixon, Rob Maaddi and Teresa Walker, and Sports Writers Steve Megargee and Steve Reed contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press