Run It Back | The promise of a small-ball Raptors lineup
On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?
The Toronto Blue Jays will play some home games south of the border in 2021 as a long-rumoured plan to begin the campaign at their spring-training complex in Dunedin, Fla., was confirmed on Thursday. The 8,500-seat TD Ballpark will be the Blue Jays' home venue for at least the first two homestands of the regular season, the team said in a statement. Canada's lone big-league club played most of its home games in Buffalo, N.Y., last season. With border restrictions still in place and the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, there's no timeline for a return to Rogers Centre. "I think we'll all be watching the same things," Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said on a video call. "It's going to be clear to all of us whether the circumstances present a meaningful and healthy case for us to get back home. "That's where we want to be. We hope to get there and I think we'll all be able to gauge whether or not that's a possibility." The Blue Jays will open their 162-game regular season on April 1 in New York against the Yankees. Toronto's home opener is April 8 versus the Los Angeles Angels. The finale of the Blue Jays' second homestand is May 2 against Atlanta. The team will then head out on a 10-game road trip before a May 14 home game against Philadelphia. With the Florida heat and weather more of a factor as the season progresses, Shapiro said a return to Buffalo's Sahlen Field at some point is a possibility. "Some combination of Dunedin, Buffalo and Toronto is likely how we're approaching the season," Shapiro said. "With flexibility, certainly factoring in public health and what's best for competitiveness and our players, as being the main drivers of those decisions." The minor-league baseball season was cancelled last year and the 2021 schedule has yet to be released. Shapiro said discussions are underway on potential infrastructure changes at Sahlen Field and what that might mean for the Bisons. "That's our triple-A team so we certainly want them to be in the best situation possible," he said. "If we end up moving to Buffalo at some point during the season, we'll find a very good home for our triple-A team as well." Dunedin has been the Blue Jays' spring-training home since the team's inception in 1977. The team has full training facilities there and its players are used to the area. Similar to spring training, the Blue Jays will host fans in a limited 15 per cent capacity at TD Ballpark. The stadium was renovated in 2019 but more work will be done over the coming weeks to get it ready for major-league games. Shapiro said four extra light towers will be used to supplement existing lights and improvements will be made to the visiting locker room and weight room/training facilities. He tabbed early June as an optimal date for a potential move north but noted there is flexibility if it means the team can avoid moving twice. "Next to the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff, the Blue Jays’ top priority is returning home to play on Canadian soil as soon as it is safe to do so," the club said in a statement. "The club has been actively working through plans for what a safe return to Rogers Centre could look like, while also scenario-planning alternatives. "The Blue Jays will re-evaluate the situation and those circumstances will dictate next steps following the first two homestands. "We want to thank all Canadians for everything they have done to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. It is through these efforts that we can hope for warm summer nights under the open Rogers Centre roof, as your Toronto Blue Jays push for the post-season." Toronto posted a 32-28 record last season and was swept in the wild-card playoff round by Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays were one of the more active teams on the free-agent front this off-season. The biggest splash was Toronto's six-year, US$150-million deal with outfielder George Springer. The Blue Jays will join the Toronto Raptors in the Tampa area. The Raptors are playing their home games at Amalie Arena, about 40 kilometres west of TD Ballpark, this season. Along with getting Blue Jays and Raptors home games, the Tampa area also has seen the NHL's Lightning and NFL's Buccaneers win their respective titles and MLB's Rays advance to the World Series in the past year. Major League Soccer's Toronto FC (East Hartford, Conn.), CF Montreal (Harrison, N.J.) and Vancouver Whitecaps (Portland) also had to relocate to the U.S. for part of the 2020 season. Major League Rugby's Toronto Arrows are slated to start the 2021 season in Marietta, Ga. The NHL has avoided border restrictions by placing all seven Canadian teams in the North Division this season. All games are played against division opponents. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — After going her entire career without a major championship title, Lara Gut-Behrami added a second gold medal to her burgeoning collection from this year's skiing world championships. Mikaela Shiffrin, meanwhile, earned a silver medal to give her one of each colour — and with her best event still to come. Gut-Behrami edged Shiffrin for gold in the giant slalom on Thursday, making up a deficit on the first-run leader with a blistering final leg to beat the American by two-hundredths of a second. After Shiffrin had completed her run, Gut-Behrami hugged the American and stormed through the finish area to celebrate with her coaches. “GS has always been so important for me in my entire career,” the Swiss skier said. “I always knew that if I’m skiing well in GS then it’s easy to be fast even in the other disciplines.” However, Gut has been struggling in GS in recent years and failed to win a race in the discipline since triumphing in the season-opening World Cup race in 2016. “This year I was coming back step by step,” she said. “Coming to the finish line, I had already on my mind it’s the first time I’m winning a medal in GS. To win the gold here is unbelievable.” Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 0.09 behind in third in what was the closest finish ever of a women’s giant slalom at the worlds. American skier Nina O'Brien was 0.02 behind in second after the opening run but dropped to 10th after a costly mistake shortly before finishing her final run. Cassidy Gray of Panorama, B.C., was 23rd. Many pre-race favourites, including defending champion Petra Vlhova and Italian duo Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone, struggled with course conditions as the snow surface varied between grippy, icy and soft. Gut-Behrami became the first GS world champion from Switzerland since Sonja Nef won the title 20 years ago. Gut-Behrami also won gold in the super-G and bronze in the downhill at this year's worlds. Shiffrin extended her American record with her 10th career medal at worlds. She won the combined event on Monday and took bronze in the super-G a week ago. Shiffrin dropped 0.14 seconds behind Gut-Behrami halfway through her final run but made up time in the flat final section. Settling for silver, she said she was still “happy.” “The first thing I saw was the red, but I felt good with my skiing. I was pushing. It was not a perfect run, but it was aggressive,” said Shiffrin, who has now won 10 medals from 12 events at the worlds since her debut in 2013. “I have never been shooting for a number of medals or those records or something," she said. “Just every time I race, I want to win.” Shiffrin has a shot at another medal on Saturday, when she aims for her fifth straight slalom title. “This world champs has been really nice," she said. "I am having three medals now going into the final race where for sure I have another chance but it has already been incredibly successful." Approaching her best career result, O’Brien overcame a scare in between runs when her skis initially failed the standard equipment test by organizers. The International Ski Federation checks ski size and setup after each run based on strict rules. Racers whose skis don’t meet the criteria are disqualified. Andreas Krönner, the technical operations manager of FIS, said “there was an issue with plate in the binding” on one of O’Brien’s skis, which exceeded the allowed height by a mere 0.1 millimeters. However, according to Krönner, the plate was “slightly loose” and could be moved within the tolerance, which allowed O'Brien to start in the final run. O'Brien seemed on course for a medal but lost control of her left ski when she caught a bump with the finish in sight. “I'm a little disappointed that I made that mistake at the bottom,” O'Brien said. “I felt like (the second run) was a little bit wild from the beginning. I just went for it today and it seemed to work out first run.” Vlhova failed to make up a deficit of 1.17 seconds from the opening run despite her coach, Livio Magoni, setting the gates for the final run. The overall World Cup leader from Slovakia finished 1.90 seconds behind in 12th. Italy didn’t live up to its status as main medal contender, with Bassino placing 13th and Federica Brignone skiing out 40 seconds into her first run. ___ More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Eric Willemsen, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Indians are bringing back reliable and crafty reliever Oliver Pérez. The 39-year-old agreed Thursday to a minor league deal with Cleveland, which also invited the left-hander to big league training camp. Pérez. has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, appearing in 139 games. The deal will be finalized when Pérez passes a physical. Pérez went 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 21 games last season while helping the Indians gain a wild-card spot. Pérez has a 73-92 record and 4.35 ERA in 18 seasons with the Mets, Pirates, Diamondbacks, Padres, Nationals, Mariners, Astros and Indians. Pérez, who broke as a 20-year-old with San Diego in 2002, has played more seasons in the majors than any Mexican-born player. Pérez may not be able to throw a fastball past hitters, so he relies on a variety of unorthodox deliveries to keep opponents off balance at the plate. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
Adam van Koeverden misses the 'three H's' from our pre-pandemic world: hugs, handshakes and high-fives. When all three of those return, a fourth "Capital-H" should fall into place. "That's our health, physical and mental, getting together and being able to cheer for each other," the Olympic champion said. Van Koeverden, 39, now serves as a federal member of parliament for the district of Milton, Ont. One of his duties in that role is to serve as secretary to the Minister of Heritage (Sport), Steven Guilbeault. As a three-time Olympian and four-time Olympic medallist, van Koeverden said he wanted to get into politics in part to promote an active lifestyle in Canada. Now, as COVID-19 continues raging across the country, the former sprint kayaker sees people stuck at home more than ever. "I think there's a lot of barriers between people and families and particularly young kids and physical activity. One of them is currently obviously the pandemic and closures and stress and anxiety about gatherings and everything. And those are very warranted," he said. "But as we come out of this, I think we really want to fight against some of the longstanding barriers between people and access. We're talking about barriers between people and their best selves, people and their healthiest possible selves. We have an ability to alleviate some of those stresses." WATCH | Youth athletes' mental health hampered by community sport cancellations: Van Koeverden spoke to CBC Sports to promote the Power of Sport, a grassroots initiative by the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), all national sport organizations (NSOs) and CBC Sports to encourage Canadians to get more active. He says parents reach out to him constantly with frustrations over a lack of access to community sport for their children. "The solution is really, really inexpensive, and it takes and requires investment and physical activity, programming, capacity and infrastructure across the country," van Koeverden said. Van Koeverden suggested making community sports more accessible by making them free for certain families. Instead of relying on volunteer coaches, commissioners and programmers, the Toronto native advocated for further government and NSO resources to help make that active lifestyle a reality. "I think we can always do more. And I think we should absolutely do more. And certainly during the pandemic, what's clear is that these investments are ones that are very, very uniquely positioned in their ability to make quick change," van Koeverden said. "Our mental and physical health depend on sport and physical activity, recreational infrastructure and ecosystem in Canada. And if that ecosystem isn't healthy, then we won't be either." Still, it remains tough to reconcile the ongoing stay-at-home orders throughout Canada with the idea of physical activity – for everyone. Van Koeverden said he's been challenged to get his exercise in, especially with the recent snowfall in the Toronto region that made one run "trepidatious. 'Movement is medicine' "Movement is medicine for me and without it, I'm not myself. The transition from being an athlete to being a politician for me wasn't swift or easy," van Koeverden said. "I went from being really focused on my own performance and my own fitness and just a little bit of work in not-for-profit and charitable spaces, and now the vast majority of my work is at work, which provides a great opportunity to focus on solutions for other people working from home." With many gyms and rinks closed, Olympic and Paralympic athletes have had to get creative in training. One basketball player returned home from overseas to local parks, where her parents doubled as rebounders. More recently, Canada's speed skaters trained on picturesque frozen mountain lakes due to the closure of Calgary's Olympic Oval. They then went and won five medals in February's world championships. Meanwhile, those simply looking for regular exercise have turned increasingly to outdoor winter sports like cross-country skiing, which has seen a 50 per cent increase in participation, per Nordiq Canada. Frozen ponds have been used more than ever for skating and curling, while any park with a snowy hill can quickly become a local luge track. "I believe strongly in the power of sport — not just in Canada, but around the world — to change and improve lives. And I think we need to focus on that energy and that positive momentum as we get out of COVID-19," van Koeverden said.
Canada's hopes of qualifying for the Olympics for the first time since 2008 in men's water polo continues to dwindle after suffering a third consecutive loss, losing 19-6 to Greece on Thursday at the Zwemcentrum Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Greece (3-1) took control of the match early, scoring 4 straight goals within the first three minutes, eight seconds of the match. Sean Spooner (Port Coquitlam, B.C.) ended that run with a goal for Canada (1-3), but Greece closed out the first quarter with a 6-1 lead. The second quarter was much of the same as Greece continued to dominate Canada with a 4-1 difference. This was the story of the match as Greece outscored Canada 4-2 and 6-2 in the third and fourth quarters. Nicolas Constantin-Bicari scored two goals for Canada, while Bogdan Djerkovic, Sean Spooner, Aria Soleimanpak, and Max Schapowal scored the other four goals. The Greeks had three players cross the three-goal mark in this one with Stylianos Argyropoulos scoring four, while Alexandros Papanastasiou and Ioannis Fountoulis each scoring three. Prior to the tournament, CBC Sports analyst George Gross Jr. said Canada needed to finish third of five teams in Group A to get a favourable matchup in the crossover quarter-finals. Canada awaiting next opponent The loss puts Canada in fourth place coming out of the preliminary round in Group A, with the quarter-finals set to take place on Saturday. The top four teams in each of the two groups advance from the preliminary round. Group B consists of No. 2 Croatia, No. 14 Germany, No. 15 Russia, France, Romania and the Netherlands. With the final matches of the preliminary round for Group B set to take place later in the day, Canada must wait to see who it will face in the quarters. That matchup, however, will probably be against Croatia or Russia. Croatia (3-1) is set to take on last place Germany, while Russia (3-0-1) will face hosts Netherlands later today to decide who goes top in Group B. Only the top three teams from the tournament qualify to join the other nine teams that are already set to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
GENEVA — With four places likely to be added to the Champions League starting in 2024, the president of the European Leagues group is working to ensure those extra spots go to smaller teams instead of more clubs in England or Spain. UEFA is close to finalizing a plan that would increase the number of teams in the Champions League from 32 to 36, abolish the traditional group stage and give teams more money from 10 guaranteed games instead of six. The latest proposal for adding teams would give one spot to the the third-place team in the fifth-ranked nation, currently France, plus three teams ranked highly by their UEFA coefficients that didn’t qualify. “It must not be allocated to one of the big five associations,” European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson said of the coefficient places Thursday at an online conference organized by the Financial Times, referring to England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. The 30-nation European Leagues group wants UEFA to share Champions League access and prize money more widely to help support domestic competitions, and avoid widening the wealth gap. “We actually are preferring the champions from Scotland, Denmark or Switzerland, for example, to qualify rather than Team No. 6 from England or Spain,” Olsson said at the FT Business of Football meeting. When Olsson spoke Thursday, the four teams hypothetically in line to benefit from the proposed new Champions League entry system were Lyon, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and — as a high-ranked national champion — Salzburg, according to league standings and UEFA rankings. If Olsson’s preferred entry path applied today, the four would be Lyon plus the champions in the leagues ranked Nos. 11-13 by UEFA — Scotland, Ukraine and Turkey. The current leaders in those leagues are Rangers, Dynamo Kyiv and Galatasaray. The European Leagues group is in a contest to influence UEFA with the European Club Association, which typically pushes for storied clubs to get a bigger share of entries and prize money. The ECA has said its top members “drive the value” of the Champions League, which will share almost 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in prize money among 32 teams this season. Olsson, a former UEFA chief executive, said the pending decision on competition changes was “probably the most important” since the Champions League format began in 1992. “The decision that’s made now will last for at least the coming decade, probably longer,” the Swedish official said. A final agreement could be approved within weeks by the UEFA executive committee, which currently has 18 voting members, including Olsson and two ECA delegates. Olsson said it should be decided by a broader base of all 55 UEFA member federations, who meet on April 20 in Montreux, Switzerland. “We must do it right. The decision-making must be transparent,” he said, noting that how to distribute the increased future prize money is part of a separate process. Olsson also said the UEFA proposal had good aspects and “can be a stabilizing factor for the entire market.” However, he said adding 100 Champions League games to a 225-game format could “cannibalize” broadcast deals for national competitions, add to player workloads and squeeze domestic leagues and national teams in an already congested calendar. “The fans have already said they don’t want any more European club matches,” Olsson said. “How do we take care of those concerns?” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press
