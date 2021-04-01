Run It Back | Post-trade deadline fact or fiction
What happened with Kyle, will the Raptors make the playoffs and how worried should Toronto fans be about next season.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the final of the Miami Open after yet another three-set victory, but she's not convinced she played her best tennis to do so.
"It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."
The Nationals and Mets won't open their seasons until Monday at the earliest.
The Bears liked what they saw in Andy Dalton.
A's fans banged trash cans and cheered HBPs in the Astros' opener.
Weston McKennie threw a party despite more strict Italian lockdown orders.
New York Islanders star Mathew Barzal did his best MLB impression while notching a hat trick against the Washington Capitals.
The Chiefs reportedly placed Britt Reid on leave until his contract expired.
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette sung a Justin Bieber song so well that an ESPN host was convinced he wrote it.
Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.
With Barcelona's Champions League campaign over, the future of Lionel Messi is once again in the spotlight.
There is still plenty to play for in the Premier League and Serie A, even if the title races are effectively over.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday: ENGLAND Manchester City’s quadruple quest resumes with a difficult trip to third-place Leicester. Pep Guardiola's City needs only 14 points from its last eight games to wrap up a third Premier League title in four years. Leicester is chasing a double over the leaders after a stunning 5-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in September. Former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is in fine form after scoring seven goals in his last four games for Leicester. Saturday also sees a rare meeting of Arsenal and Liverpool when neither team is in the top four. Liverpool's hopes of retaining the title have not only been shattered since the turn of the year but, having slipped to seventh, the champions are now in serious danger of missing out on making the Champions League next season. That's unless they lift the European Cup for a seventh time, with Real Madrid next up in the upcoming quarterfinals. Arsenal is four points behind Liverpool in ninth. Sheffield United has seemed resigned to relegation for some time and West Bromwich Albion also now appears to be approaching the point of no return to stay in the league. Last-place Sheffield United takes on Leeds, which is 11th. West Brom, which is 10 points from safety, travels to fourth-place Chelsea. FRANCE Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is out injured for the table-topping clash with second-place Lille, which trails defending champion PSG only on goal difference. Verratti hurt his left thigh playing for Italy, and PSG will reassess his fitness on Sunday. PSG plays at Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. PSG is also without striker Mauro Icardi, midfielder Danilo Pereira and left back Layvin Kurzawa through injury. The top four sides are all in action. Monaco can move up to third place and drop Lyon down to fourth if it beats ninth-place Metz at home and Lyon does not win at fifth-place Lens. Lyon forward Memphis Depay scored twice for the Netherlands this week but must get his club form back after being the team’s best player for much of the season. SPAIN Real Madrid hosts Eibar in the Spanish league ahead of important matches against Liverpool and Barcelona. Madrid plays Liverpool on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and faces Barcelona next weekend in a match key to its hopes of retaining the Spanish league title. Madrid is in third place, six points behind leader Atlético Madrid and two points behind Barcelona. Sergio Ramos will miss the upcoming matches due to a left-leg injury. Also in the league, Villarreal visits Granada, while Getafe is at Osasuna. Basque Country clubs Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad meet in the final of the 2020 Copa del Rey that was delayed from the end of last season due to the pandemic. The final will be played in Seville. ITALY AC Milan kicks off a packed day in Serie A knowing that it needs a win against Sampdoria to keep alive its faltering title challenge. All 10 Serie A matches are taking place on the same day due to Easter Sunday. Milan is six points behind leader Inter Milan and has played a match more than its city rival. The Nerazzurri close the day when they visit Bologna. Third-place Juventus is 10 points behind Inter and anything but a win in the derby at Torino would put first-time coach Andrea Pirlo under even more pressure. Atalanta is level with Juve, although it has played a match more, and hosts Udinese. Napoli, Roma and Lazio all still have hopes of finishing in the top four and they play Crotone, Sassuolo and Spezia, respectively. Genoa hosts Fiorentina with neither side fully clear of danger, while relegation-threatened Parma visits Benevento. Cagliari is also in the drop zone and hosts Hellas Verona. GERMANY Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has to make up for the absence of three players for a potential title-decider at Leipzig. Bayern is already four points clear of Leipzig in the Bundesliga and a win would put the defending champions on course for a record-extending ninth consecutive title with a seven-point cushion for the remaining seven games. But top scorer Robert Lewandowski is out and so are the suspended Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng. Flick also needs to rally players returning from Germany’s surprise loss to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying. Leipzig's Angeliño, Marcel Halstenberg and Kevin Kampl are all out, and Dayot Upamecano may miss the game against his future teammates. Also Saturday, Borussia Dortmund hosts Eintracht Frankfurt for a duel with Champions League qualification at stake. Among other games, Bayer Leverkusen welcomes last-place Schalke, and Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts Freiburg. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
This wasn't an April Fools' Day joke, and Arizona didn't take the snub well.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says injured outfielder George Springer is day-to-day with a strained left oblique muscle and could be available when Toronto plays its first game at its temporary home in Dunedin, Florida. "There's a real chance he's ready to go and at the hundred-per-cent strength level as soon as he's eligible, which would be our first game back home in Dunedin," Atkins said Friday. "But can't guarantee that and want to make sure that progresses very well. "He feels better and better every day and now we can get him in to seeing live reps and getting back into that full baseball mode and not just full baseball strength." The Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels next Thursday in their home opener. Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday with the injury, which has delayed his debut with the Blue Jays. Toronto signed Springer as a free agent to a US$150 million, six-year contract over the off-season. Atkins said Springer likely could have played in Toronto's 3-2 season-opening win over the Yankees in New York on Thursday, but at this point in the season the Blue Jays want to ensure players are at 100 per cent. "It's a matter of thinking about the entire season, thinking about where we are in the season, and what it would have meant if he did play.," Atkins said. "The days off after, obviously would he be at full strength versus not, and the potential downside risk of that." Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston ,was scratched from a game on March 9 because of tightness in his abdominal muscles and did not play in any exhibitions after March 21. The 31-year-old hit .240 with one homer and two runs batted in through 25 at-bats over 10 spring training games. Atkins also said starting pitcher Robbie Ray is recovering well from a bruised left elbow and could return soon, and that injured pitchers Nate Pearson (right adductor strain) and Thomas Hatch (right elbow impingement) are throwing without pain. All three were placed on the DL retroactive to Monday. "Really encouraged by (Ray's) bounce-back," Atkins said. "He's throwing with 100-per-cent aggression and feeling much more like the Robbie Ray that he was before the injury." Atkins said Ray's return will depend on when he can get back to a comfortable 80 pitch count, and added the team will get a clearer idea of how close he is after the next couple of live batting practices and throwing sessions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
Here's our latest batch of Fantasy Basketball waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 16.
Many other schools aspire to be the 'next Gonzaga,' but they usually don't grasp what it would take to mimic what the Zags have accomplished.
CLEVELAND — The Indians will use a pinch-drummer for their home opener. With long-time drummer and ballpark fixture John Adams recovering from heart surgery and unable to attend his first opener in Cleveland in 48 years, Black Keys drummer and life-long Indians fan Patrick Carney will fill in and pound away from the left-field bleachers at Progressive Field during Monday's game against Detroit. “When I found out that John Adams wouldn’t be able to make Opening Day in Cleveland for the first time in almost fifty years, I reached out to the team,” Carney said. “I share John’s love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians franchise, and drumming for him during the home opener when he can’t physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves. “I want to be there for John.” The Indians said Adams, who first started banging away on his drum in 1973, will bestow drumming duties and his bleacher seat for the day to Carney during an in-game video presentation. A rocking duo from Akron, The Black Keys (Carney and lead singer Dan Auerbach) have produced plenty of their own hits, such as “Lonely Boy,” “Gold on the Ceiling," "Little Black Submarines” and 'Tighten Up." ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
Damian Lillard's durability, clutch prowess and leadership have kept the Trail Blazers in playoff contention.