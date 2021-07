CBC

Some competitions like soccer and softball are already underway, but the Tokyo 2020 Games officially begins with the opening ceremony on Friday. Here's a look at the athletes, the venues and daily life in Japan in the leadup to the most unusual Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eye on the prize France's Marine Boyer trains on the balance beam at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo today. (Mike Blake/Reuters) Japan's Hiroto Ohhara rides a wave during a training session on Thursday at Ts