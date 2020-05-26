Ruling party wins Burundi's Presidential vote





A ruling party candidate has won Burundi's presidential election, after decades of civil war.

Retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye got 69 percent of votes, according to the electoral commission.

It said voter turnout was 88 percent, from more than 5 million people registered to vote.

But opposition groups say there was voter rigging, and police detained more than 200 electoral observers.

Rights groups also documented political violence including extrajudicial killings and torture in the lead up to the vote.

The vote was the first competitive presidential election since 1993 - with the incumbent forced to step aside after 15 years in power.