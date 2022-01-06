'Rules are Rules': Australian PM Says Djokovic Medical Exemption Not in Place
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the decision to cancel the visa of Novak Djokovic, who was set to play in the Australian Open tournament after receiving a medical exemption for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Djokovic failed to provide “appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements,” the Australian Border Force said in a statement, after the world’s top-ranked tennis player arrived in Melbourne overnight.
Morrison made his remarks during a press conference on January 6 at Parliament House in Canberra, saying: “Rules are rules and there are no special cases”.
“The ABF (Australian Border Force) has done their job. Entry with a visa requires double vaccination or a medical exemption,” Morrison said. “I’m advised that such an exemption was not in place and as a result, he is subject to the same rule as anyone else.”
According to local news reports the tennis player’s lawyers have lodged on an appeal against his visa cancellation. Credit: Scott Morrison via Storyful