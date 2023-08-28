Rules of the road for drivers as kids go back to school

The Canadian Press

REGINA — Kiké Dueck loves gym class, especially long-distance running. The 10-year-old, who is nonbinary, says everyone at school "is really good about gender," but knows not all parents are accepting. "There's a few people in my school that are in the LGBTQ2S+ community but are afraid to tell their parents," said Dueck, sitting beside their mom, Dennie Fornwald, in their Regina home. "I don't know anybody in my class that has wanted to change their name, except for one. But for pronouns, there