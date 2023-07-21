New rule for paddling, boating Weeki Wachee River to be in effect by year's end

Soon, a new rule will change how thousands of people enjoy the natural gem. Approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) during a Wednesday meeting, the rule change bans “anchoring, beaching, mooring, and grounding” virtually all boats, paddleboards, and kayaks on a 5.6-mile span of the river between Rogers Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park which will be designated as a Springs Protection Zone.