Ruiz reacts to Antonio Pierce naming Gardner Minshew Raiders' QB1 for Week 1 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reacts to head coach Antonio Pierce naming quarterback Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders' QB1 for Week 1.
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reacts to head coach Antonio Pierce naming quarterback Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders' QB1 for Week 1.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday that Minshew had won the starting role for the 2024 season.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Rookie quarterbacks continue to dominate the conversation of the preseason.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Who will take over coaching Team USA for the Los Angeles Olympics?
"(If) you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't want to hear ... you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."
Quarterback Colt McCoy is retiring from the NFL after 14 years in the league. NBC Sports announced that he will be part of the network's Big Ten coverage for the upcoming season.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball on Saturday.
Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating on one passenger and punching another during a flight from Boston to Dublin.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Todd Bowles says the team won't miss linebacker Randy Gregory, who never reported to training camp amid his lawsuit against the NFL.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
Mike Tyson had little interest in trash-talking or insulting Jake Paul during the press conference for their Nov. 15 fight on Netflix.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.