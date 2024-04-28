Rui Hachimura sinks it from downtown

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot