Rui Hachimura hammers it home, 02/03/2024
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills finally got the better of Tom Brady at something.
A FanDuel commercial featuring Carl Weathers that was set to air on Super Bowl Sunday is now being adjusted following the actor’s death. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” the company said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a …
Jeopardy! contestant and Whitby, Ont., resident Juveria Zaheer crushed an all-Canadian category called 'Canadians Invade Our Living Rooms!'
HoopsHype ranks the 16 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including LeBron James himself.
The NBA, Sixers and Joel Embiid face a situation where the All-Star caliber player may miss out on MVP because he didn't play in at least 65 games.
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
The singer is dating Jason's younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
The athlete previously won the Masters in 1985 and again in 1993
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is no longer on the injured list, but whether he’ll play against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII remains to beseen.
Lewis Hamilton surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff when he broke the news over breakfast that he was leaving the F1 team for Ferrari but there is “no grudge” between them, Wolff said Friday. Wolff said he had heard rumors that Hamilton might leave but didn't know for sure until the F1 great confirmed it in a meeting over breakfast on Wednesday at Wolff's home in Oxford, England. Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to join Ferrari for 2025 in a move announced Thursday.
Instead of facing Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will likely face The Rock at WrestleMania, and people aren't thrilled.
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav
"It was nice to get off the jump, just get going and play good golf," Rahm said of his 5-under debut.
Obscured by the showmanship, Travis Kelce has emerged as a vital leader who sets the tone for the Chiefs.
Christian McCaffrey's mom said Super Bowl suites are too costly for her 'money bags' son. But her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo, came through.
Hopkins, 86, transforms into the mascot Wrex the Dragon in the big game commercial
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's foundation, 87 & Running, has a long-standing partnership with Operation Breakthrough. He paid homage to its late co-founder Sister Berta, who died last week.