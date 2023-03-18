Rui Hachimura with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks

Green will miss Friday's game against the Hawks.
The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami. Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine. Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis' 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.
Jacque Vaughn is still expecting Ben Simmons to play for the Brooklyn Nets again this season.
Nathaniel Sanders/GoFundMeThe woman who had her wheelchair inexplicably shoved down a flight of stairs by an NHL team exec and ex-player’s son has spoken out about the shocking incident captured on camera—saying she plans to not accept “a cent” of the approximately $9,000 that’s been raised for her.Sydney Benes, 22, tweeted late Wednesday night that she’s “so thankful” for the support of staff at the pub—Sullivans in Erie, Pennsylvania—and to the hundreds of messages of support she’s received.“I
A Fox News' graphic couldn't keep up with Carlson's false remark.
Angela Cullen has been part of Hamilton’s small inner circle since 2016.
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with Joel Embiid in the middle of things as usual.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Watch Bam Adebayo’s funny response about his mom winning a free Carnival cruise at Heat game.
"You're above this misogynistic cr--, Tara," one Twitter user wrote.
One of the greatest players in MLB history put on show for Team USA's players ahead of the WBC showdown vs. Venezuela.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Rodgers' difficulties will soon be the Jets' problem, and the Packers will surely happy to be free of at least that part of employing him.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
Five games remain in the tournament, all of which will be played at Miami’s loanDepot park.
Chelsea and Manchester City were both handed tough Champions League quarter-final ties but will meet in the last four if they advance.
Neither Leon Edwards or Kamaru Usman mind Conor McGregor getting a UFC welterweight title shot.
Mercedes have fallen behind their rivals and Toto Wolff conceded that could lead Lewis Hamilton to look elsewhere if struggles continue.
Jon Jones isn't sure he'll be fighting Stipe Miocic in July, prompting a short response from the former heavyweight champion.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Kerri Einarson's quest to complete unfinished business at the women's world curling championship starts Saturday against a familiar opponent. Canada opens against the host Swedes skipped by Anna Hasselborg. Einarson edged Hasselborg 8-7 in an extra end for the bronze medal in 2022. Einarson, vice-skip Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard, lead Briane Harris out of the Gimli Curling Club in Manitoba won a fourth straight Canadian women's championship last month in Kamloops, B