Rui Hachimura with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls

Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards) with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls, 12/31/2020
Toronto's All-Star forward immediately left the floor after fouling out during Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Just before a big Week 17 game, the Packers lost one of their best players.
Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo.
The federal government says it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to Canada for training camp under "national interest grounds."
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois, who led Columbus in goals, assists and points during the playoffs, signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension Thursday that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season. Dubois, who was a restricted free agent, will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal, the team said. “I’m excited to have the contract done and to be able to get back on the ice and play hockey again, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now,” Dubois said in a statement released by the team. “I’m very fortunate and looking forward to being with my teammates at camp and the start of a new season.” The Blue Jackets open camp Sunday. The third-overall selection in the 2016 draft, Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists with 162 penalty minutes in 234 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season. The 22-year-old Dubois is the fastest Blue Jackets player to record 100 career points to begin his NHL career, accomplishing the feat in 143 games. “Pierre-Luc is a talented, young player with great potential, and we look forward to his continued growth and development, and the valuable contributions he will bring to our team,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Kyrie Irving has donated over $2 million in 2020.
Just like in the bubble over the summer, the NBA will reportedly require players and staffers to wear sensors to assist with contact tracing.
Former Bears cornerback Michael Richardson has reportedly been arrested in Phoenix in connection with the death of Ronald Like.
Will the 2021 tournament submit an entry for the greatest teams ever assembled at the world junior championship?
Are you taking Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon No. 1 overall in your fantasy hockey drafts? Our rankings can help you make a choice.
Here are Yahoo Sports’ Transcendent 12 for 2020 — athletes who inspired and made an impact outside the lines.
The Bulls were down four players on Thursday due to the NBA's health and safety protocol.
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish found out things move fast when San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is wheeling and dealing.The right-hander didn’t think he’d be traded away by the Chicago Cubs but was caught up in Preller’s vortex. Within the span of about 24 hours this week, the Padres obtained left-hander Blake Snell in a big deal with Tampa Bay, finalized a $28 million, four-year deal with South Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong, a deal that could be worth $34 million over five seasons if a a mutual option is excised and contains $1 million annually in performance bonuses. San Diego then obtained Darvish in another blockbuster deal.Darvish found out about it on social media.“When I woke up that morning I saw the Snell trade go down and I thought nothing’s going to happen,” Darvish said through an interpreter during a videoconference Thursday. “I wasn’t expecting the Padres to make another move but I was receiving phone calls within the hour and I found out on Twitter, yeah.“I wasn’t expecting to be traded and obviously this happened in one single day so I was pretty shocked. Not in a bad way,” Darvish said.After running out of starting pitching during their first post-season appearance in 14 seasons, the Padres added two aces in moves that solidify them as one of baseball’s best teams and should make for an interesting NL West race against the eight-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award race. He has three years and $59 million left on the $126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season.Chicago will send San Diego payments of $500,000 on the first day of each month from April through September in 2021, offsetting a portion of Darvish’s $22 million salary. He is owed $19 million in 2022 and $18 million in 2023.During his time in Texas’ front office, Preller scouted Darvish before the Rangers acquired the Japanese right-hander in 2012.The Padres also got catcher Victor Caratini and $3 million from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season.The Padres made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006, but injuries left their rotation in shambles when the post-season started.Mike Clevinger, obtained in a blockbuster deal with Cleveland at the trade deadline, and Dinelson Lamet were forced out of their final regular-season starts by elbow injuries. Clevinger missed the wild card round against St. Louis and started Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, but was forced out in the second inning. He had Tommy John surgery in mid-November and will miss the 2021 season. Lamet missed the post-season entirely but has avoided surgery.The Cubs also made the playoffs but were swept in the wild-card round by the Marlins. Darvish started and lost Game 2.“Obviously with what’s happening with the coronavirus and the money that the Cubs have, I wasn’t really thinking about being traded and also they are a winning team, so I felt we would be able to compete," Darvish said.The Padres had the NL’s second-best record in 2020.“I think this is one of the best teams in baseball right now,” Darvish said. “Actually, I wanted to throw against the Padres last season just to see how good I was. I always want to be fighting against the best teams. I’m very happy to be joining a team as strong as the Padres.”Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, helped the Rays reach the World Series. He went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts, and then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six post-season starts. He was memorably pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after 73 pitches, and the Rays went on to lose the game and the Series to the Dodgers.Darvish and Snell join a rotation that will include Lamet and Chris Paddack, with a number of young pitchers, including top prospect MacKenzie Gore, competing for the fifth spot.“I just want to study a lot from the guys in this rotation,” Darvish said. “There’s a lot of great pitchers and myself, I want to be able to watch their bullpens, watch their numbers throughout the season, and hopefully that can help me grow into a better pitcher.”He’ll be backed by an exciting offence that plays with flair, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.Darvish said he’s had his kids watch highlights of the Padres’ lineup on YouTube.“They’re a very strong team and I’m really excited to watch batting practice,” he said.Kim gets a $4 million signing bonus, payable in $1 million installments on March 15, 2021, and each Jan. 15 from 2022 though 2024, and salaries of $4 million in 2021, $5 million in 2022, $6 million in 2023 and $7 million in 2024. The deal includes an $8 million mutual option for 2024 with a $2 million buyout.He would earn $100,000 a season for 400 plate appearances, $200,000 apiece for 450 and 500, and $250,000 each for 550 and 600. Bonuses would be payable on Jan. 15 following the season in which they are earned.Kim would get a one-time $1 million assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team, and his team will provide an interpreter and English lessons for Kim and his family. He will receive eight round-trip business class plane tickets each season and the team shall reimburse or pay for visa fees. Kim cannot be sent to the minor leagues without his consent during the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, and he will become a free agent when the contract ends.___Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilsonBernie Wilson, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Otto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat the winless Washington Wizards 133-130 on Thursday.The Bulls played without Lauri Markkanen, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as well as forward Chandler Hutchison and guards Ryan Arcidiacano and Tomas Satoransky.Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple-double in his four games with Washington, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Thomas Bryant and Bradley Beal each had 28 points for Washington (0-5).The Bulls, who lost their first three games and beat the Wizards twice in three days, took the lead on Coby White’s two free throws with 1:01 to play.Chicago had seven players in double figures for the second straight game. White and Wendell Carter had 16, Daniel Gafford and Thaddeus Young added 15 and Patrick Williams had 10.TIP-INSBulls: Coach Billy Donovan said he didn’t expect his missing players back for Friday’s game at Milwaukee. “My guess is yes, it’s going to go on here for a period of time,” he said. “How long, I’m really unsure of that. I think daily testing helps bring some clarity where guys are at. I don’t know how long it will be, but I think it will be some time.”Wizards: Westbrook will sit out Friday’s game at Minnesota, the second half of a back-to-back. He also missed Sunday’s game, also the second half of a back-to-back…. F Rui Hachimura was activated after missing the season’s first four games with an eye injury. He started and played 25 minutes, scoring 17 points. “It’s been tough,” Hachimura said of being idle. “They didn’t beat us. We beat ourselves. We still have (67) games left.”UP NEXTBulls: Visit the Bucks on Friday.Wizards: Begin a four-game road trip at Minnesota on Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsNo home court advantageRich Dubroff, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam has apparently paid the price for his late-game unsportsmanlike behaviour. The Raptors chose not to play Siakam on Thursday against the visiting New York Knicks, starting Norman Powell in place of the struggling forward. The move was a disciplinary measure, according to Sportsnet, after Siakam headed for the locker room in anger after fouling out in dying seconds of Tuesday's loss in Philadelphia. The loss dropped the Raptors to 0-3 on the season, and coach Nick Nurse would have wanted to send a message to Siakam about team leadership. Siakam has struggled since the league resumed after the four-month COVID-19 hiatus last spring. He was solid to start on Tuesday, but scored just two points in the fourth quarter, and committed five fouls in about six minutes. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020. The Canadian Press
Alberta is the first province to officially say the NHL can play games in its arenas for the upcoming season, while at least two of its counterparts say they are working on the issue.In a statement to The Canadian Press on Thursday, the Alberta government said it approved Edmonton and Calgary for competition on Dec. 25 following the review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with some additional enhancements. Later Thursday, a spokesperson for the Manitoba government said discussions concerning the NHL and hosting games in Winnipeg are ongoing. Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer in Manitoba, said the province was a joint signatory on a letter sent to the NHL by the five Canadian jurisdictions with teams last week and is working toward the resumption of the season."There is still some paperwork and procedural steps that need to take place but, from a public health perspective, it's a solid plan."Atwal said there are a couple of small steps that still need to be finished."I believe one is that the orders have to change to allow them to play," he said.B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday that his province is still discussing whether games can be hosted there. "We haven't given a final answer but we will soon," he said at a news conference. Health officials in Quebec and Ontario did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether NHL games can be held in those provinces. The confirmation from Alberta is the first from any of the five provinces with NHL teams since deputy commissioner Bill Daly stated on Dec. 24 that the league believes it can play games in all seven Canadian markets. Those franchises will only play each other during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs as part of a newly-formed North Division, and won't be crossing the border with the United States, which remains closed to non-essential travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daly's Dec. 24 statement came after TSN and Sportsnet reported Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, sent a note to the league on behalf of the provinces asking for increased testing or a return to a scenario in which all teams would be in a secure zone in one city, like the NHL did this summer in Edmonton and Toronto. The provinces wanted to take a collective approach to speaking with the league, Dix said. "We have made suggestions to the NHL, which they have taken up, and we believe that those plans meet the safety protocols in terms of a public health risk," Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, said Thursday. "It's now over to the respective provinces to determine whether the games will happen or not." In a separate statement Thursday, the federal government said it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff returning to Canada for training camps under "national interest grounds." Daly said in an email to The Canadian Press that modified quarantine procedures for players and team staff entering the country are determined by provincial health authorities. "Modified quarantine means different things in different markets," Daly's email read. However, the provinces with NHL franchises must give their approval for games to be played between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league's plan for training camps offers "robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada." It added all provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan. The agency said all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play. The Ottawa Senators were one of seven clubs across the 31-team league to begin training camp Thursday after not qualifying for the summer post-season as part of the resumption of the pandemic-halted 2019-20 campaign. The other six Canadian teams are slated to open training camp Sunday or Monday. The federal government also cleared the Toronto Blue Jays to hold training camp at Rogers Centre under "national interest grounds" this summer, but rejected a proposal for home games against teams from the U.S. The Blue Jays eventually settled on Buffalo, N.Y., as their 2020 base. The only Canadian professional sports teams to play on home soil during the pandemic have been the six NHL clubs to qualify for the 2019-20 post-season in Toronto and Edmonton, along with Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS. The soccer teams were cleared to take part in a series of games against each other in August and September before relocating to the U.S. to face American opposition. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020. The Canadian Press
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Friday with the Premier League the only major competition playing:MAN UNITED vs ASTON VILLAManchester United can move level on points with defending champion Liverpool at the top of the Premier League by beating Aston Villa. United has won seven of its last nine league matches to re-establish itself as a title contender. The record 20-time English champions haven't won the league since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. United will now be without Edinson Cavani for three games after the striker was banned for a social media post containing a racially offensive phrase. Villa goes to Old Trafford in fifth place — four points behind United — after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea extended its unbeaten run to five games. Villa will see defender Tyrone Mings return from suspension.EVERTON vs WEST HAMEverton is fourth in the league, four points behind leader Liverpool with a game in hand after recording four successive victories. For the encounter with 10th-place West Ham — and former manager David Moyes — Everton has Richarlison available again after he missed Saturday's win at Sheffield United under concussion protocol, but James Rodriguez remains sidelined with a calf problem. The government's announcement on Wednesday that Liverpool was moving into the second highest tier of coronavirus regulations means Goodison Park will be empty, having previously been allowed up to 2,000 fans.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
T.J. Warren averaged 31 points per game in the Orlando bubble.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sean McVay spent the final week of the regular season worrying about how to put together an offensive game plan for his slumping Los Angeles Rams without their leading passer, rusher and receiver in a season finale that could keep them out of the playoffs.Those weighty concerns were lifted just a bit by the excitement of a side result of Jared Goff's thumb injury: John Wolford, the young backup quarterback plucked from obscurity and tutored by McVay, will make his NFL debut in Goff's place Sunday when the Rams (9-6) host the Arizona Cardinals (8-7).“That's what you love about being able to coach in this league, is to get a chance to work with guys who have worked really hard and put themselves in this position,” said McVay, who inherited Goff in 2017. “You want to do everything in your power to help them be successful. I think anybody who’s been around John Wolford, this guy — I mean, if you don’t like him, then something is probably wrong with you.“John has been waiting on this day. He’s been preparing for this day. We just want him to go out, be comfortable and be John.”McVay will enjoy seeing what Wolford can do at SoFi Stadium. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects to have Kyler Murray under centre despite a leg injury, but his team faces even more dramatic stakes in the finale.While the Rams need a win or a loss by Chicago to clinch a playoff berth that seemed a formality before LA's ugly current two-game skid, the Cardinals must win to get in after blowing last week's game against the 49ers in discouraging fashion.“We’ve just talked about making sure we play our style of football and our best game,” Kingsbury said. "As a team, you want to build throughout the season, and then ultimately, regardless of whether you’re playing on the post-season or not, you want that last game to be your best performance. That’s what we’re striving for.”The Cardinals' task got fractionally easier with a recent spate of injuries and COVID-19 problems for the Rams, who had stayed mostly free of major setbacks in those areas. Along with Goff, Los Angeles could be without receiver Cooper Kupp, running backs Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers, and defensive line stalwart Michael Brockers.But the Rams' top-ranked defence is eager for another showdown with Murray and Kingsbury's star-studded offence after handling the Cards quite well in a 38-28 win in Glendale just four weeks ago.“We know what they're going to come at us with is going to be different,” said Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who enters the final week trailing Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt by 1 1/2 sacks for the NFL lead. “He's a mobile quarterback, so we've got to try to bottle him up. We know what we've got to do on that.”LARRY'S FINALE?As usual in recent years, the Cardinals' annual New Year's visit to Los Angeles looms as possibly the final game in the incredible career of Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald. The superstar receiver has gone year to year with his commitment to the Cards, announcing his previous decisions to continue with little fanfare. The uncertainty is even stranger this season with no fans in the stands to watch Fitzgerald's possible finale.The 37-year-old Fitzgerald's 54 catches for 409 yards and one touchdown this season are all the lowest marks of his 17-year career, reflecting his supporting role while DeAndre Hopkins racked up a franchise-record 111 catches. But Fitzgerald could top his rookie mark of 58 receptions with a solid game against the Rams.UNDER PRESSUREThe Cardinals' defence has been outstanding at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks. The group has 17 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and 24 quarterback hits over that span, helping Arizona beat the Giants and Eagles before losing to the 49ers last week.Linebacker Haason Reddick has had the best stretch of his four-year career with 7 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles over those three games. Reddick’s production has been crucial after 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones was lost for the season because of a biceps injury in October.MCDOMINANCEMcVay has never lost to the Cardinals, beating three different head coaches in seven games over his four years in Los Angeles. He is 3-0 against Kingsbury, his friend and fellow offensive guru.GAME OF RUNSEven with Kingsbury known for his Air Raid offence, Arizona’s offensive success is usually tied to its running game. The Cardinals averaged 169 yards per game on the ground over the season’s first nine games and went 6-3. Since then, Arizona has averaged just 111.5 rushing yards and has gone 2-4.Kenyan Drake has 919 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this year, while Murray has 816 yards and 11 touchdowns. Chase Edmonds has added 451 yards rushing.DEANDRE VS JALENThe Rams' top-ranked pass defence held Fitzgerald, Hopkins and Murray to 140 net yards passing four weeks ago. The marquee matchup again is Hopkins against Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a rivalry going back to their days in Houston and Jacksonville, respectively. Hopkins had eight catches and scored a touchdown in the teams' first meeting, but managed just 52 yards receiving on his 13 targets.___AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — All-Star centre Domantas Sabonis is piling up some big numbers. Reserve forward Doug McDermott is getting on the act, too.While Sabonis led the Pacers with 25 points and 11 rebounds, and McDermott provided a spark with 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench in a 119-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.It's the fourth time in five games that McDermott has scored in double digits. He hit three 3-pointers as the Pacers were 16 of 35 from long range. Because opponents are wary of his 3-point shooting and have adjusted defending him accordingly, that's provided more opportunities to drive to the rim.“Coming into the year, I wanted to be as aggressive as possible,” McDermott said. “I'm going to keep doing my thing and hopefully we can keep this thing rolling.”All-Star guard Victor Oladipo hit four 3-pointers.“Even though 2020 has been tough, find your triumph,” Oladipo said. “At the end of the day, we're all blessed to see 2021.”Sabonis, the 6-foot-11 centre who usually does most of his work inside, made both of his 3-point tries and shot 10 of 14 overall. The NBA's first Eastern Conference Player of the Week also had 11 rebounds.Two days after blowing a 17-point, third-quarter lead in a home loss to Boston, the Pacers pulled away again after halftime to take a 20-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren pointed to defence.“They came out of the locker room ready to defend,” Bjorkgren said about the 31-17 third quarter.Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1.Shooting guard Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points, and point guard Darius Garland added 21. Cleveland was 12 of 23 on 3-pointers in the first of six straight road games. The Cavs are 3-2.Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff had an extended postgame meeting to express his displeasure in how tentative his team played at times.“Things are easy when they're good,” Bickerstaff said. “Things become more difficult when it's hard. That was the message to our guys. We have to do things decisively. You just can't be hesitant.”TIP-INSCavaliers: Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games, dating to last season.Pacers: T.J. Warren missed his first start due to a sore left foot. “They’re figuring it out,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “T.J. wants to play so bad. He wants to be out there. That’s the kind of guy he is. That’s why I love him. ... They’re going to keep monitoring it.” ... Donnie Walsh, a longtime general manager who has been a consultant for the past decade, retired Wednesday at age 80.UP NEXTCavaliers: At Atlanta on Saturday night.Pacers: Host New York on Saturday night.Phillip B. Wilson, The Associated Press