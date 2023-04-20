Rui Hachimura with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar made an impact on the Toronto Raptors' ability to shoot free throws when a spot in the playoffs was on the line.
The Warriors forward got disciplined by the NBA after stepping on a player's chest during a playoff game.
Three factors influenced the decision to suspend Golden State's Draymond Green, but on-court punishment for Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was enough.
In an anonymous study by The Athletic surveying 103 current NBA players, results found that the...
London-born Toronto Raptor O.G. Anunoby has just made an investment in a British basketball team that's been unbelievably successful
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
The perfect record Phoenix had with Durant in the lineup was impressive, but the Suns needed to get punched in the mouth and experience some adversity to test them a bit.
Negligent. Senseless. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau risked injury to his star players by leaving them on the court at end of NBA playoff blowout loss.
How did Golden State fall behind 2-0 for the first time in the Stephen Curry era?
Oladipo decision will have significant consequences on Heat
The Maple Leafs gave up too many turnovers and lacked a killer instinct when injury struck the Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe also needs to consider some line changes if the Leafs are to bite back in Game 2.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro says he will undergo surgery Friday for his broken right hand and likely won’t return this postseason unless his team wins the Eastern Conference title. Herro said Tuesday that the injury requires four to six weeks of recovery. The conference finals start in mid-May and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 1. Herro said the extent of his rehabilitation likely meant he could return closer to the NBA Finals rather than the conference finals. “That’s the ho
After being ejected on Monday, Draymond Green is facing a ban for stamping, but he said he had to put his leg somewhere.
"I watch all their games, whether live or taped, and I try to check in with them every week," Dell tells PEOPLE
The Boston crowd affirmed what White rediscovered in his first full season with the Celtics: He belongs.
Ja Morant sat out with an injured right hand Wednesday night as the Memphis Grizzlies tried to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The No. 2-seeded Grizzlies announced about an hour before tipoff that the two-time All-Star point guard was inactive. Coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game that Morant worked with the medical team throughout the day and was steadily improving in what he called an “hour to hour” situation.
Time for the Golden State Warriors to show this will be a long series, not a short title reign. The defending champions — without the suspended Draymond Green — will begin trying to climb out of a hole their current group has never faced when they host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in one of three games on the NBA playoff schedule. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers play their Game 3 in a tied series that could go the distance.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando. Kyler Briffa filed the lawsuit this week in circuit court in Orange County, Florida. Briffa claims he and a friend were at the March 21 game, in which the Magic beat the Wizards 122-112. The suit says fans with courtside seats were allowed to enter the team tunnel as players left the court, and that after Beal
Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies tied their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1 Wednesday night by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 with All-Star guard Ja Morant sidelined by an injured hand. No. 2 seed Memphis sat Morant after he tested the right hand originally hurt April 7 in a win at Milwaukee and aggravated driving to the basket in the opening loss to the Lakers. Morant's teammates more than made up for his absence.
Kings coach Mike Brown: “It’s obviously great fun trying to compete at the highest level with the reigning NBA champions.”