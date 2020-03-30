Ruff Day? Dachshund Dashes for Bed as Soon as Owner Opens Front Door

Most of us look forward to getting into bed after a long, hard day of work, but King, a miniature dachshund living in Queensland, Australia, takes his excitement for bedtime to a whole new level.

In a video posted to Instagram on March 27, King can be seen dashing from an elevator, to his front door while he patiently waits for his owner, Tourmaline Christina, to unlock it.

Once the front door is opened, King dashes across his owner’s apartment floor, grabs something to chew on, and hops right into his bed.

King’s owner described the video as part of the dog’s daily ritual as he runs to his favorite place, with Christina running an Instagram account dedicated to his adventures. Credit: Tourmaline Christina via Storyful