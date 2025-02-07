Rudy Gobert throws down the alley-oop!

A horn came crashing down to the court at the end of the first quarter of the Timberwolves’ win over the Hawks on Monday night.
The 2025 Hall of Fame class was unveiled at NFL Honors on Thursday.
TNT's Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley selected eight-man teams from the 24-player pool. LeBron James was the No. 1 pick.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
First impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his breakdown of the major deals.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our fantasy baseball positional previews with the hot corner, the third basemen.
Roger Goodell has spent the week in New Orleans shaping the season expansion narrative, but it's still up to him and the team owners to convince the players to agree, which won't be easy.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
Poor trades? Holding on to assets too long? Not valuing draft capital? The Bulls do all that and still don't appear to have a real plan moving forward. Yet they have a chance to change all that.
Kareem Hunt had a circuitous route to being a featured player in Super Bowl LIX.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues our positional preview series with the 1Bs.
The terms haven't been disclosed yet, but Riley reportedly made $600K back in 1998 off the trademark. How much would that be today?
The Met Gala announced its host committee for its 2025 event, including athletes like gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, WNBA star Angel Reese and track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson.
The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
“She is quite the cook."