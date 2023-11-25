Rudy Gobert slams home the alley-oop

A B.C.-born basketball player at the University of California Berkeley went into the stands Monday to confront a fan who allegedly called him a terrorist.Following Cal's loss to UTEP on Monday in the SoCal Challenge held in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement that Fardaws Aimaq "was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist." "I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such la
Though the move came with plenty of scrutiny and risk, the early returns of handing the keys to the franchise to Scottie Barnes have been promising.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
McDavid has been good, perhaps even great, for the Oilers this year. Unfortunately for an Edmonton team in a deep hole, that's not enough.
A number of high-profile players are currently nursing injuries ahead of the Davis Cup quarter-finals
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
HoopsHype ranks the 12 best 2023-24 NBA MVP rankings so far, feautiring the likes of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
A combined 30-minute delay wiped out half of the one-hour session.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
The NBA initiated the investigation into Josh Giddey after an anonymous user allegedly connected the 21-year-old player to an underage female.
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.
The Raptors are once again struggling to find their footing on a night to night basis.
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday to stop a five-game slide. Jason Dickinson scored three times for Chicago, completing his first career hat trick 15 seconds into the third period. Arvid Soderblom finished with 34 saves. The last-place Blackhawks improved to 4-10-0 in their last 14 games. Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Reaves and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which had won four in a ro
Before Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's rant during an interview from HBO's Real Sports, when was the last time you thought about his 2014 impaired driving arrest, and the subsequent plea bargain?Unless you're Irsay's lawyer, or a close friend used to hearing him gripe about the case in private, the answer to that question is likely, "never." If you ever were aware that Irsay was pulled over for erratic driving, failed a field sobriety test, then found to have several strong prescription dru